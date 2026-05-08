2026 NYX Awards Announces Season 1 Winners in Milestone 10th Anniversary Year

2026 NYX Awards: Season 1 Full Results Announced 2026 NYX Awards: Season 2 Calling for Entries Now

The 2026 NYX Awards officially announce the winners, recognizing achievements in marketing, creative communications, public relations, and digital media.

The NYX Awards reaching its tenth year reflects the continued evolution of marketing and communications worldwide.” — Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2026 NYX Awards has officially announced the winners of its first season, recognizing outstanding achievements in marketing, creative communications, public relations, and digital media. This announcement arrives during a significant milestone for the program, as the NYX Awards celebrates its 10th anniversary, marking a decade of honoring creativity across the global marketing and communications industry.

“The NYX Awards reaching its tenth year reflects the continued evolution of marketing and communications worldwide,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the International Awards Associate (IAA). “Over the past decade, we have seen creativity transform through digital ecosystems, data-driven insights, and new forms of storytelling. This season’s winners demonstrate how powerful ideas, combined with strategic execution, continue to shape how brands connect with audiences globally.”

Global Participation & Standout Winners

This season, the award has received over 1,000 entries from creative professionals, agencies, brands, and organizations worldwide, including a mix of multinational corporations, independent agencies, and specialized creative studios, ranging across United States, Japan, Canada, Australia, China, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Germany, and many more.

Recognized agencies include National Geographic, SFC Group, AviaGames, Inc., NOB Marketing Solutions, Telfaz Creative Production, CRX Design, Tipping Point Media, Scopely, and Chongqing IFS, alongside entries submitted on behalf of FIBA, Mitsubishi, Honda Powersports, ARD - German Television, Unilever, T-Mobile, Adobe x Microsoft, Amazon Games, China Global Television Network, and Savannah College of Art and Design, among others.

The complete list of NYX Awards winners can be viewed on the official website: https://nyxawards.com/winner.php.

International Judging Process

Entries were evaluated through a blind judging process by an international jury of creative and industry professionals. Each submission was assessed based on criteria including creativity, quality of message, production & execution, innovation / effectiveness as well as overall experience.

Enter the Next Season of the NYX Awards

Following the announcement of this season’s winners, Season 2 of the NYX Awards is now open for entries, inviting creative professionals, agencies, brands, and organizations worldwide to submit their most innovative campaigns.

Participants have the opportunity to gain international recognition and join a global community of award-winning creatives shaping the future of marketing and communications.

Full details on categories and entry guidelines can be found at https://nyxawards.com/awards.php.

About NYX Awards

The NYX Awards is an international competition that honors excellence in marketing, creative communications, public relations, and digital media. Now celebrating a decade of recognizing creative and strategic excellence, the program welcomes entries from agencies, brands, organizations, and professionals worldwide whose work demonstrates innovation, effective execution, and measurable impact.

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