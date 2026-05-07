Bigfoot, UFOs, Cryptids & the Paranormal Take Over Wisconsin at CAP CON 2026

Wisconsin Cryptids, Anomalies, and Paranormal Convention Wisconsin Cryptids, Anomalies, and Paranormal Convention May 8th - 9th 2026 Radisson Hotel and Conference Center, 625 W Rolling Meadows Dr, Fond du Lac, WI 54937 Be sure to attend the lectures and presentations by such intriguing speakers as Paranormal Investigator Chris Fleming and Cryptozoologist Ken Gerhard on Saturday

CAP CON Returns to Fond du Lac on May 9 Featuring Nationally Known Researchers, Paranormal Personalities, Workshops, Seances, and Wisconsin Legends

FOND DU LAC, WI, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strange creatures, unexplained phenomena, UFO encounters, and supernatural mysteries will take center stage as the 2026 Cryptids, Anomalies, & Paranormal Convention ( CAP CON ) arrives at the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center on Saturday, May 9, 2026.Presented by the Cryptids, Anomalies, and the Paranormal Society, CAP CON brings together leading voices in cryptozoology, paranormal investigation, UFO research, remote viewing, and supernatural studies for a full day of speakers, workshops, gallery readings, vendors, and immersive experiences centered around Wisconsin’s legendary mysteries.This year’s event features more than 40 indoor vendors, two active speaker rooms, workshops and classes, a psychic gallery reading, a séance experience, and a Bigfoot Expedition.Featured speakers include internationally known cryptozoologist Ken Gerhard presenting “Cryptids of the Seas & Lakes,” exploring mysterious aquatic creatures and legends from around the world.Wisconsin Bigfoot researcher Jay Bachochin will discuss “Wisconsin Bigfoot – The Kettle Connection,” sharing evidence and encounters tied to the Kettle Moraine region.Researcher Lee Hampel will present “Wisconsin’s Skinwalker Ranch – Beast of Bray Road,” diving into one of the Midwest’s most famous cryptid legends and the paranormal activity surrounding it.Author and paranormal historian Sylvia Shults will speak on haunted travel destinations and supernatural hotspots, while investigator Bob Anderson explores the growing reports connected to the Great Lakes Mothman phenomenon.The convention also features a UFO/UAP panel discussion hosted by Jeff Finup alongside researchers Dustin Schutta, Jeremy Socha, Zach Skrede, and Ian DeGraff, examining modern sightings, experiencer accounts, and ongoing questions surrounding unidentified aerial phenomena.International paranormal investigator and television presenter Christopher Fleming will present “Entities: 55 Years of Ghosts, Demons, Elementals, Aliens & the Worlds Between,” sharing personal experiences and investigations involving unexplained entities and supernatural encounters.Additional highlights include workshops on spirit photography, energetic protection, remote viewing, paranormal science, and wilderness survival, plus a Psychic Gallery Reading with Terry Flick and a live séance hosted by Kristina Bloom.The event is sponsored by Phantasm Paranormal, Sasquatch's Variety Shop, Hangar 1 Publishing, and Urban Cryptids.Doors open at 10:00 AM on May 9, 2026.Virtual tickets are also available for attendees unable to attend in person. While presentations will not be livestreamed, recordings of speaker sessions will later be available to Virtual Ticket and VIP Ticket holders.From Bigfoot and cryptids to UFOs, hauntings, and unexplained anomalies, CAP CON 2026 promises an unforgettable day exploring the mysteries hidden within Wisconsin folklore and beyond.For tickets and event information, visit the official CAP CON event pages and participating sponsor websites.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.