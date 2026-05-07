QubaLink-Backed 'JAZARI ONE' Announces Global Stablecoin Neobank for the Cross-Border Economy

JAZARI ONE - Backed by Qubalink Inc USA

JAZARI One is among the first fintechs globally to bring Remit Now Pay Later (RNPL) to stablecoin-based cross-border payments, combining stablecoin accounts.

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JAZARI One Inc. USA today unveiled JAZARI One, a global stablecoin neobank built for migrants, freelancers, small businesses, and anyone earning across borders. The platform is expected to launch in 200+ countries following the successful rollout of Jazari UK, a fiat-only firm listed on the FCA register.JAZARI One is targeting one of the largest inefficiencies in global finance: the cost of moving and preserving money across borders.Today, the people powering a $1.5 trillion cross-border economy lose value at nearly every step — through transfer fees, FX spreads, inflation, and currency devaluation. In some markets, up to 20% of income can disappear in the process, representing an estimated $169 billion lost every year.At the same time, more than 200 million people send money home each month, yet most remittances do not create lasting financial value. Money is sent and spent.JAZARI One is built to change that. JAZARI One is among the first fintech platforms globally to bring Remit Now Pay Later (RNPL) to stablecoin-based cross-border payments, combining stablecoin accounts, instant global transfers, and high-yield USD savings into a single app. Instead of treating remittances as one-off transactions, JAZARI One turns them into an always-on financial relationship helping users send, receive, borrow, save, and spend globally.“We’re not only here to make remittances slightly cheaper,” said Hasnain Sheikh, CEO of JAZARI One. “We’re fixing a system where migrants lose value at every step — when they earn, when they move money, and when they hold it.JAZARI One gives people a way to earn, send, borrow, and save without constantly losing value in the process. That’s the shift.”The timing is significant. Stablecoins are rapidly emerging as a new global payments rail, but adoption remains early. They still account for only a small percentage of global savings, card spend, and cross-border financial activity , creating a major opportunity for platforms built specifically around stablecoin-based financial services.JAZARI One is designed for users often underserved by traditional banks but deeply connected to the global economy: migrants, freelancers, exporters, small businesses, digital workers, and diaspora families.Strategic Backing:JAZARI One is backed by Qubalink Inc. USA, a venture studio founded by American serial entrepreneur and philanthropist Ahmed R. Ali, whose portfolio represents over $1 billion in revenue across multiple ventures. Qubalink focuses on building and scaling companies that serve global diaspora markets targeting long term growth.“JAZARI One is solving a real structural problem. This is not only about moving money . It is about helping people keep it, grow it, and participate more fully in the global economy.” The migrant economy is already global, but the financial system serving it is still fragmented. JAZARI One has the potential to become critical infrastructure for how borderless workers, families, and small businesses manage money.”Raja Haider Hussain, CEO of Qubalink, added: JAZARI One fits our thesis of building category-defining companies for diaspora communities by solving real problems at a global scale.”JAZARI One is being built as a scalable fintech platform integrating with regulated financial institutions and global payment partners to deliver custody, payments, compliance, and financial infrastructure at international scale.The company is positioning itself at the intersection of stablecoins, remittances, digital banking, credit, and migrant financial services.

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