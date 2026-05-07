CELFULL to Unveil Celfavor Advanced Anti-Aging Delivery Technology at Vitafoods 2026

Celfavor NADH Microsphere Celfavor® Microsphere Controlled-Release Patented Technology VitaFoods Europe 2026 Exhibition On-site

Celfavor® patented controlled-release microspheres shift the supplement market from "ingredient quantity" to "delivery technology" competition.

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CELFULL , a pioneering brand in advanced dietary supplements, announced today it is officially launching its Celfavor series of advanced aging intervention preparation solutions at Vitafoods Europe 2026. The premier global nutraceutical event is taking place from May 5 to May 7, 2026, at the Fira Barcelona Gran Via exhibition center.As consumer demand for effective, science-backed anti-aging nutrition continues to escalate globally, maximizing the bioavailability and utilization of active ingredients has become the core issue for the industry. For years, traditional dietary supplements have faced severe technical bottlenecks that prevent consumers from receiving the full benefits of the products they purchase.Many highly sought-after active compounds degrade easily when exposed to light, moisture, or varying temperatures during production and storage. Furthermore, once ingested, these sensitive ingredients are often prematurely broken down by harsh stomach acids and digestive enzymes, leading to significant inactivation before they can ever reach the intestinal absorption site. Traditional preparation processes also suffer from rapid release rates and limited intestinal retention time, severely restricting absorption efficiency. Compounding these issues, vital anti-aging ingredients like PQQ and ergothioneine often possess a bitter taste or metallic odor, which negatively impacts the long-term consumer experience. These compounded limitations frequently result in the common consumer complaint that active ingredients fail to meet expectations or show no effect at all.Aiming at the industry pain points of traditional dietary supplements, including insufficient stability, low bioavailability and poor taste, Cellfull has independently developed the exclusive Celfavordelivery technology, which has been successfully applied to a variety of functional ingredients.Breaking the inherent limitation of traditional technologies that only optimize a single absorption stage, this technology adopts a sophisticated multi-core structure combined with high-quality soluble wall materials to build a full-chain active protection system. Based on the integrated design of the whole delivery system, it achieves precise coordinated regulation of carrier structure and release kinetics. It realizes the full-process optimization and upgrading of functional ingredients, including stable activity retention during storage, acid resistance protection in gastric fluid, and targeted sustained release in the intestinal tract.Key benefits of the Celfavortechnology include:Targeted Delivery & Sustained Release: The formulation remains stable in harsh gastric environments, minimizing ingredient loss from stomach acid, and enables precise, sustained release upon entering the intestines to maximize absorption time and overall utilization.Enhanced Stability & Taste Masking: The micro-spherical structure maintains high ingredient activity throughout the product's shelf life by protecting against environmental factors, while the encapsulation effectively masks unpleasant odors and flavors.Superior Formulation Compatibility: Because different active components are encapsulated relatively independently, the Celfavortechnology boasts exceptional compatibility in multi-ingredient formulations. This minimizes interference between components and maximizes overall formula efficiency without increasing the dosage, providing immense flexibility for developing multi-functional supplements.Brandon White, Senior R&D Director at CELFULL, stated: "We realized that discovering powerful anti-aging molecules was only half the battle. The real challenge was ensuring those molecules actually reach the cells that need them. With Celfavor, we have created a delivery system that guarantees stability, maximizes absorption, and ultimately delivers on the promise of cellular health for our consumers." The Celfavortechnology has already been successfully integrated into a mature "Celfavor+ Active Substances" application model. It is currently utilized with some of the most advanced and highly sought-after core anti-aging molecules on the market, including Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide (NADH), reduced Coenzyme Q10, NMNH, PQQ, and ergothioneine.Industry experts note that CELFULL's introduction of the Celfavorseries marks a pivotal turning point for the sector, driving the industry's transition from "content competition"—simply putting more ingredients into a pill—to "technology competition". Preparation technologies that optimize stability, delivery efficiency, and bioavailability are quickly becoming the vital bridge between cutting-edge scientific research and effective consumer end-products.About CELFULL:CELFULL is a leading innovator in the dietary supplement and functional nutrition industry, dedicated to developing scientifically backed aging intervention solutions. Through advanced preparation technologies like Celfavor, CELFULL bridges the gap between scientific discovery and optimal human health, delivering highly bioavailable supplements to consumers worldwide.

Celfavor® Microsphere Controlled-Release Patented Technology

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