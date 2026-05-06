Thanks to you, local communities are expanding public parks, open space and recreation

Learn how Parks, Trails Historic Resources and Open Space funds are being used locally this year

Pictured: A rendering of Salisbury Park in Parker

You love Douglas County’s many opportunities for outdoor recreation, and that’s why your County continues to help expand parks, open spaces and trails as our population grows.

At their Tuesday, April 28, Business Meeting, the Board of County Commissioners approved a $2,231,026.01 municipal shareback allocation from the Parks, Trails, Historic Resources and Open Spaces Sales and Use Tax for the Town of Parker to support construction of phase two of Salisbury Park North.

Parker will use the funds to continue developing new park amenities, including lighted pickleball courts, tennis courts, basketball courts, an inclusive playground/splash pad, a community hub, a bike park, restrooms and parking at Salisbury Park North.

In 2022, voters approved the Parks, Trails, Historic Resources and Open Space Sales and Use tax, an extension of the 1994 voter-approved tax. A portion of the tax revenue is attributed to each municipality located within Douglas County (referred to as municipal shareback funds). Funds are used at the discretion of each municipality and may be requested from the County at any time.

More about the Parks, Trails, Historic Resources and Open Space Sales Use tax:

Collected funds are designated for the acquisition, administration, planning, development and construction, operations, and maintenance of parks, trails, historic resources, and open space.

How funds are distributed:

• Up to 28% for Parks and Trails

• Up to 4% for historic Resources

• 28% for Open Space acquisitions and trails

• Up to 20% for Open Space Operations and Maintenance

• 20% Municipal Shareback

In 2025 and 2026 funds were approved for a variety of projects, including:

• High Note Regional Park in Lone Tree

• Salisbury Park in Parker

• Gold Crown Fieldhouse in Castle Rock

• Wildcat Regional Park in Highlands Ranch

The Zebulon Regional Sports Complex project is not currently being funded with Parks and Trails sales tax funds. As more plans are solidified, you’ll find updates here: douglasco.gov/Zebulon

Learn more on our webpage.