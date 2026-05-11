The Curl Academy Applauds New York State Legislation Requiring Textured Hair Education in Cosmetology Schools

The Curl Academy specializes in naturally textured hair.

As new laws address long-standing gaps in training, The Curl Academy continues to equip working stylists with real-world textured hair expertise.

Our courses are designed to fill the gap that traditional education left behind. This legislation will help future stylists, but our courses are for active hair stylists who still need this training.” — Caroline Muir

NY, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Curl Ambassadors Curl Academy, a global online education platform launched by The Curl Ambassadors, Inc., is celebrating newly passed legislation in New York requiring cosmetology schools to include training in textured hair.This milestone reflects a growing recognition across local, state, and federal levels that textured hair education is not optional—it is essential.“This is a huge step forward for our industry,” said Betty DiSalvo, Co-Founder of The Curl Ambassadors and The Curl Academy . “For far too long, textured hair has been overlooked in formal training. Legislation like this validates what we’ve seen in salons for years—stylists need better education to confidently serve all clients.”----A Long-Overdue Shift in the IndustryThe new requirement in New York follows broader efforts such as the CROWN Act, which addresses discrimination based on natural hair texture and protective styles.Together, these movements signal a larger cultural shift—one that prioritizes inclusion, representation, and proper care for textured hair.However, while the legislation marks progress, its impact will primarily be felt by future cosmetology students, leaving a significant gap for existing hair stylists who have not been equipped with the training to work with textured hair.----Bridging the Gap for Today’s StylistsThe Curl Academy was created to solve this exact problem.Built from over 18 years of hands-on salon experience, the platform offers a proven, repeatable system for cutting, styling, and caring for wavy, curly, and super curly hair in its natural state.“Our courses were designed to fill the gap that traditional education left behind,” said Caroline Muir, Co-Founder. “While this legislation will help future stylists, there are hundreds of thousands of active hair stylists globally who have never received this training. That’s the gap we are here to close.”Through a flexible, self-paced online format, The Curl Academy enables working stylists to:- Learn on their own schedule- Immediately apply techniques to real clients- Build confidence across all textured hair types----Education That Meets the MomentThe Curl Academy’s courses include real client scenarios, interactive demos, and practical tools that translate directly to salon success. Designed to build real-world skills that translate into salon results, the course structure:- Follows a simple, easy-to-learn 10-stage system that is repeatable client-to-client- Applies consistent, reliable results across wavy, curly, and coily (super curly) hair textures- Delivers a cutting method that creates a strong foundational elevation shapeAs the industry evolves, The Curl Academy remains committed to its mission: to make high-quality textured hair education accessible to stylists everywhere—now, not years from now.----About The Curl AcademyThe Curl Academy is a global online education platform created by The Curl Ambassadors, a Toronto-based salon brand specializing exclusively in textured hair since 2006. With nearly two decades of experience, they have trained thousands of clients and hair stylists in textured hair care and continue to lead in education and advocacy.----Enroll TodayHairstylists and curl enthusiasts can enroll now at www.curlacademy.com . Stay connected via Instagram and Facebook at @the.curl.academy, and TikTok at @thecurlacademy.

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