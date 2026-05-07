Work will include:
- Resurfacing the highway
- Rumble strip installation
- Guardrail improvements
- Road sign replacement
- Striping
Work this Week & Lane Closures for US 24 Resurfacing North of Buena Vista
Project Facts
- Construction Cost: $6.5 million
- Contractor: United Companies
- Timeline: May 2026 to September 2026
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Location: US 24
- Nearest Town/City: Buena Vista
- Mile Point(s): MP 192 to MP 202
- Counties: Chaffee and Lake
Project Benefits
- The resurfacing improvements will extend the life of the roadway, enhance safety and deliver a smoother, more reliable ride for motorists
- Additional benefits of the project include:
- Installation of new guardrail that will be 31 inches high, designed to meet updated safety standards
- Higher railing will help vehicles that veer off course remain on the roadway more effectively, making this corridor safer for the traveling public
Work Schedule
- Daytime hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Traffic Impacts
Motorists can expect the following impacts during the period of construction:
- Vehicles will be reduced to single-lane alternating traffic guided by pilot vehicles and flagging personnel
- Motorists can expect up to 15 minute delays
- 12 feet width restrictions will be in place through the duration of the project
- Speeds will be reduced to 40 MPH through the work zone
- Traffic fines will be doubled
- Motorist should slow down as they approach the work zone, drive with caution, allow extra space between vehicles and give themselves extra travel time
- Refer to COtrip.org for real-time travel conditions and road closures