US 24 Resurfacing North of Buena Vista https://www.codot.gov/projects/us24buenavistaresurfacing https://www.codot.gov/@@site-logo/siteLogo.png Work will include: Resurfacing the highway

Rumble strip installation

Guardrail improvements

Road sign replacement

Striping Work this Week & Lane Closures for US 24 Resurfacing North of Buena Vista Project Facts Construction Cost: $6.5 million

$6.5 million Contractor: United Companies

Timeline: May 2026 to September 2026

May 2026 to September 2026 Location: US 24 Nearest Town/City: Buena Vista Mile Point(s): MP 192 to MP 202 Counties: Chaffee and Lake

Map of US 24 Resurfacing North of Buena Vista project location starting from MP 192 to MP 202 Project Benefits The resurfacing improvements will extend the life of the roadway, enhance safety and deliver a smoother, more reliable ride for motorists

Additional benefits of the project include: Installation of new guardrail that will be 31 inches high, designed to meet updated safety standards Higher railing will help vehicles that veer off course remain on the roadway more effectively, making this corridor safer for the traveling public

Work Schedule Daytime hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Traffic Impacts Motorists can expect the following impacts during the period of construction: Vehicles will be reduced to single-lane alternating traffic guided by pilot vehicles and flagging personnel

Motorists can expect up to 15 minute delays

12 feet width restrictions will be in place through the duration of the project

Speeds will be reduced to 40 MPH through the work zone Traffic fines will be doubled

Motorist should slow down as they approach the work zone, drive with caution, allow extra space between vehicles and give themselves extra travel time

Refer to COtrip.org for real-time travel conditions and road closures

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.