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US 24 Resurfacing North of Buena Vista

Work will include:

  • Resurfacing the highway
  • Rumble strip installation
  • Guardrail improvements
  • Road sign replacement
  • Striping

Work this Week & Lane Closures for US 24 Resurfacing North of Buena Vista

Project Facts

  • Construction Cost: $6.5 million
  • Contractor: United Companies
  • Timeline: May 2026 to September 2026
  • Location: US 24 
    • Nearest Town/City: Buena Vista
    • Mile Point(s): MP 192 to MP 202
    • Counties: Chaffee and Lake
Map of US 24 Resurfacing North of Buena Vista project location starting from MP 192 to MP 202
Map of US 24 Resurfacing North of Buena Vista project location starting from MP 192 to MP 202

Project Benefits

  • The resurfacing improvements will extend the life of the roadway, enhance safety and deliver a smoother, more reliable ride for motorists
  • Additional benefits of the project include:
    • Installation of new guardrail that will be 31 inches high, designed to meet updated safety standards
    • Higher railing will help vehicles that veer off course remain on the roadway more effectively, making this corridor safer for the traveling public

Work Schedule

  • Daytime hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Traffic Impacts

Motorists can expect the following impacts during the period of construction:

  • Vehicles will be reduced to single-lane alternating traffic guided by pilot vehicles and flagging personnel
  • Motorists can expect up to 15 minute delays
  • 12 feet width restrictions will be in place through the duration of the project
  • Speeds will be reduced to 40 MPH through the work zone
    • Traffic fines will be doubled
  • Motorist should slow down as they approach the work zone, drive with caution, allow extra space between vehicles and give themselves extra travel time
  • Refer to COtrip.org for real-time travel conditions and road closures

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US 24 Resurfacing North of Buena Vista

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