APE (8400.HK) Announces Launch of Bee Macau, the First Playing Card Factory in Macau

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Asia Pioneer Entertainment - APE (8400.HK) Announces Official Launch of Bee Macau, the First Playing Card Factory in Macau

Asia Pioneer Entertainment (SEHK:8400.HK)

MACAO, MACAO, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings Limited ( APE , HKEX: 8400), together with Belgium’s Cartamundi Group—one of the world’s largest playing card manufacturers—announced the joint establishment of BEE MANUFACTURING AND TECHNOLOGY MACAU COMPANY LIMITED. Its flagship Bee Macau factory has now officially commenced full operations, marking the debut of Macau’s first casino-grade playing card production facility.The factory successfully completed test production earlier and has already exported to Asian markets. This milestone signals Macau’s transformation from a consumer of gaming products into a high‑tech producer on the global stage, opening a new chapter in the city’s economic diversification.With a project budget of HKD 500 million, the factory produces the legendary Beecasino‑grade playing cards—long recognized as the industry’s gold standard—100% locally, positioned to serve Macau’s six major gaming operators as well as casino operators worldwide. The facility is equipped with advanced automation systems, artificial intelligence technologies, and robotics, supported by a team of local professionals.Herman Ng, Executive Director and CEO of APE, emphasized the significance of the launch: “With Bee Macau, the market finally gains a local choice in playing card manufacturing, opening the door to true greater diversity. As a Macau-based company, we are proud that Cartamundi has entrusted us with world-class technology and training, bringing global expertise to Macau.”Over 130 Years of Innovation in Every DeckCombining customizable designs with uncompromising quality, Beeis the trusted playing card of choice for gaming operators worldwide.The first Beedeck was printed in 1892, and its logo has since become synonymous with quality and reliability. In 2019, Beewas acquired by Cartamundi, a company with over 200 years of card‑making expertise. Today, through its partnership with APE, Bee Macau brings this international brand to Macau, creating a new era of “Made in Macau.”Aligned with Macau’s Green Vision and Global roleThis milestone builds on a strategic cooperation agreement signed between Cartamundi and APE at the Macau International Environmental Cooperation Forum & Exhibition (MIECF) on March 27, 2026, witnessed by senior officials from the Macau SAR Government and the Central People’s Government Liaison Office. It reflects Macau’s vision for green innovation and economic diversification, while reinforcing its role as a global connector, bringing foreign investment and international technology into the city.Mr. Alan Ho, President of The Macau Portuguese and Spanish-Speaking Countries Entrepreneurs Association, stated: “By serving as a bridge through Macau, the Bee Macau new factory will foster global connections and jointly open up the vast markets of Portuguese‑ and Spanish‑speaking countries.”Showcasing at G2E Macau (A922)For high‑resolution images, please use the link below:###About Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 8400.HK)Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings Limited (APE), founded in 2006 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 8400.HK), is a leading supplier of electronic gaming equipment, including slot machines and electronic table games, to casinos in Macau and across Asia. Beyond its core business, APE is actively expanding into operational solutions for casino table operations, delivering innovation and enhanced efficiency to casinos in Macau and other gaming jurisdictions across Asia.Website: apemacau.comAbout Bee MacauBee Macau is a joint venture between Cartamundi Group– one of the world’s largest playing card manufacturers - and Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings Ltd (APE, HKEX: 8400). By uniting 200 years of Belgian manufacturing excellence with deep local market expertise, the partnership delivers premium products that are 100% Made in Macau. Operating directly from Macau, the venture serves as a high-tech manufacturing hub for the local market and the broader Asia-Pacific region.Website: bee-macau.comAbout CartamundiCartamundi Asia Pacific is part of the Cartamundi Group, a seventh-generation family-owned company headquartered in Belgium. With a global network of 12 close-to-market manufacturing facilities, design centers, and sales offices across four continents, Cartamundi partners with leading integrated resorts worldwide to deliver premium gaming solutions. Its strategy focuses on sustainable, profitable growth, ensuring the company preserves both our planet and its legacy for generations to come.Website: cartamundi.com

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