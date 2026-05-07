Denver Architects and Luxury Builders Turn to European Interior Systems

Italian Kitchens in Denver Colorado Two Tone Modern Kitchen Exotic Wood Kitchen

Architects and luxury builders in Colorado are increasingly seeking integrated European interior systems for modern high-end homes.

Luxury homes today demand integrated European interior systems that combine hidden functionality, architectural precision, and cohesive modern design” — Gregory Nikov, Founder of B Design LLC

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Across Colorado’s luxury residential market, architects, builders, and interior designers are increasingly redefining what modern living means. The shift is moving beyond traditional cabinetry and isolated finishes toward fully integrated architectural interiors inspired by the latest European design philosophies emerging from Milan Design Week and the world-renowned EuroCucina exhibition.At the center of this evolution is B Design LLC, a Denver-based luxury interior showroom specializing in modern European cabinetry, architectural wall systems, integrated lighting, stretch ceilings, decorative surfaces, and custom interior solutions designed for high-end residential and commercial environments.According to founder Gregory Nikov, today’s luxury homes are no longer viewed as collections of individual products, but rather as cohesive architectural experiences where kitchens, closets, lighting, wall systems, and hidden functionality are designed to work seamlessly together.“Luxury homes today demand more than beautiful finishes,” said Gregory Nikov, founder of B Design LLC. “Clients are looking for integrated environments that combine architectural precision, hidden functionality, sophisticated materials, and a consistent design language throughout the home.”Inspired by the latest innovations presented during Milan’s premier design exhibitions, modern European interiors increasingly feature concealed kitchens with retractable pocket-door systems, integrated architectural lighting, floating cabinetry installations, hidden storage solutions, aluminum-and-glass architectural systems, textured wall applications, and secondary preparation spaces commonly known as “dirty kitchens,” allowing primary entertaining spaces to remain visually refined and uncluttered.Unlike traditional cabinet showrooms, B Design positions itself as a complete architectural interior systems resource for luxury residential projects. The Denver showroom combines European cabinetry, luxury closets, decorative wall systems, integrated lighting, and advanced interior materials into one curated environment designed to support architects, builders, designers, and discerning homeowners seeking elevated modern living solutions.The showroom features Italian and German interior systems recognized internationally for precision engineering, furniture-grade finishes, advanced storage functionality, and refined material integration. Visitors experience working displays, hidden mechanisms, integrated LED lighting environments, architectural surface applications, and modern European concepts rarely showcased within a single destination in Colorado.As luxury residential projects continue growing in complexity, many builders and design professionals are also seeking more streamlined project coordination and greater accountability throughout execution. B Design’s full-cycle approach includes design development, production oversight, delivery coordination, and installation management, helping simplify communication and maintain design consistency from concept through completion.“In many luxury projects, design intent is often compromised during execution because too many disconnected vendors are involved,” Nikov explained. “Our approach is centered around continuity, coordination, and helping ensure the original vision is carried through every stage of the project.”Located in Denver’s Art District on Santa Fe, B Design serves as both a luxury showroom and an educational design resource, regularly introducing architects, interior designers, builders, and homeowners to emerging European materials, technologies, and interior design concepts shaping the future of modern luxury homes.Private showroom consultations are available by appointment.For additional information or to schedule a consultation, visit [www.b-design-llc.com]( http://www.b-design-llc.com ).Media Contact:Gregory NikovB Design LLC777 Santa Fe DriveDenver, CO 80204720-597-8336

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