RELEASE: CEASE AND DESIST ORDERED AGAINST BG WEALTH SHARING LTD, CRANCI ILIMA LUCI HOOPAI, AND LIGAYA JOY ARCENAS

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KĀLEPA

NADINE Y. ANDO

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

BUSINESS REGISTRATION DIVISION

TY Y. NOHARA

COMMISSIONER OF SECURITIES

CEASE AND DESIST ORDERED AGAINST BG WEALTH SHARING LTD, CRANCI ILIMA LUCI HOOPAI, AND LIGAYA JOY ARCENAS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 6, 2026

HONOLULU — The State of Hawaiʻi Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) Commissioner of Securities, Ty Y. Nohara, issued a Preliminary Order to Cease and Desist and Notice of Right to Request a Hearing against BG Wealth Sharing LTD, Cranci Ilima Luci Hoopai, and Ligaya Joy Arcenas, formerly known as Ligaya Arcenas Buchacek, for violating state securities laws.

State securities laws require securities to be registered with the state. The Order alleges that Respondents BG Wealth Sharing LTD, Hoopai, and Arcenas (collectively, the “Respondents”) solicited and offered unregistered securities to Hawai’i residents in BG Wealth Sharing LTD, utilizing a cryptocurrency platform. The Respondents have held presentations throughout the state to solicit investments in BG Wealth Sharing LTD.

The Order seeks an administrative penalty of $50,000.00 against each of the Respondents, totaling $150,000.00, in addition to a permanent injunction against transacting in securities and securities-related activities in the state.

Anyone who has been solicited by or who may have invested in securities with the Respondents, or who may have information about this matter, is urged to contact the State Securities Enforcement Branch’s Scam Line, at 1-877-HI-SCAMS

(1-877-447-2267).

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