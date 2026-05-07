Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,940 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,989 in the last 365 days.

RELEASE: CEASE AND DESIST ORDERED AGAINST BG WEALTH SHARING LTD, CRANCI ILIMA LUCI HOOPAI, AND LIGAYA JOY ARCENAS

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

 

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KĀLEPA

NADINE Y. ANDO

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

BUSINESS REGISTRATION DIVISION

 

TY Y. NOHARA

COMMISSIONER OF SECURITIES

 

CEASE AND DESIST ORDERED AGAINST BG WEALTH SHARING LTD, CRANCI ILIMA LUCI HOOPAI, AND LIGAYA JOY ARCENAS

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 6, 2026

HONOLULU — The State of Hawaiʻi Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) Commissioner of Securities, Ty Y. Nohara, issued a Preliminary Order to Cease and Desist and Notice of Right to Request a Hearing against BG Wealth Sharing LTD, Cranci Ilima Luci Hoopai, and Ligaya Joy Arcenas, formerly known as Ligaya Arcenas Buchacek, for violating state securities laws. 

State securities laws require securities to be registered with the state. The Order alleges that Respondents BG Wealth Sharing LTD, Hoopai, and Arcenas (collectively, the “Respondents”) solicited and offered unregistered securities to Hawai’i residents in BG Wealth Sharing LTD, utilizing a cryptocurrency platform. The Respondents have held presentations throughout the state to solicit investments in BG Wealth Sharing LTD.

The Order seeks an administrative penalty of $50,000.00 against each of the Respondents, totaling $150,000.00, in addition to a permanent injunction against transacting in securities and securities-related activities in the state.

Anyone who has been solicited by or who may have invested in securities with the Respondents, or who may have information about this matter, is urged to contact the State Securities Enforcement Branch’s Scam Line, at 1-877-HI-SCAMS

(1-877-447-2267).

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

RELEASE: CEASE AND DESIST ORDERED AGAINST BG WEALTH SHARING LTD, CRANCI ILIMA LUCI HOOPAI, AND LIGAYA JOY ARCENAS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.