Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,942 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,000 in the last 365 days.

Proposed Demolition (Article 85, Demo Delay) 744 East Fourth Street, South Boston

The Boston Landmarks Commission has received a complete Article 85 Demolition Delay application for 744 EAST FOURTH STREET, SOUTH BOSTON.

This property does not have any historic protections.  If invoked, Article 85 (Demolition Delay) allows the Boston Landmarks Commission to delay demolition for up to 90 days. After this period expires, the property may be demolished. Public comments on this application, as well as other demolition delay applications, are welcome. 

Please submit public comment here if you have any information about this property.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Proposed Demolition (Article 85, Demo Delay) 744 East Fourth Street, South Boston

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.