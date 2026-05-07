HAMILTON RELEASES 'THE NEW AMERICAN DREAM,' A 10-PILLAR POLICY PLAN

Josh Hamilton’s plan cuts taxes for working families, expands healthcare, raises teacher pay, and eliminates the deficit in 7 years.

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Democratic congressional candidate Josh Hamilton on Tuesday released "The New American Dream," a 10-pillar policy paper proposing a $10,000 average tax cut for working families, universal health coverage, and a federal Land Value Tax the campaign says would eliminate the federal deficit within seven years.The paper, which Hamilton's campaign describes as a response to a national "crisis of affordability," argues that the United States is not short of wealth — only of mechanisms to distribute it. Housing costs have outpaced wages, the paper notes, while health care remains tied to employment, child care rivals mortgage payments in many cities, and student debt has constrained an entire generation.At the framework's core are three integrated economic instruments: a Land Value Tax on the unimproved value of real estate, a Negative Income Tax to replace existing welfare programs, and an annual Citizen's Dividend funded by a new National Investment Fund. The paper details 15 revenue mechanisms and $601 billion in spending efficiencies that the campaign estimates would generate $2.5 trillion in new annual federal revenue and produce more than $4 trillion in additional GDP growth over ten years.The plan's ten pillars include a top federal income tax rate of 25 percent with most deductions eliminated; universal health coverage with free primary care and $5 prescriptions; a $100,000 minimum salary for public school teachers; zero-interest home loans for first-time buyers; twelve months of paid family leave; an annual Citizen's Dividend for every adult; tuition-free public college and the discharge of $1.7 trillion in student debt; child care capped at $20 per day; planting 100 billion trees by 2050; and $120 billion for commercial nuclear fusion research.The framework also addresses the projected economic impact of artificial intelligence and automation, citing Goldman Sachs and McKinsey forecasts that as much as 30 percent of U.S. work hours could be automated within a decade. The Citizen's Dividend, the paper argues, is designed to distribute productivity gains from automation to workers, not just capital owners."The American Dream is slipping away," Hamilton said. "Families are being squeezed from every direction — housing, health care, child care, taxes — and Washington keeps offering small fixes to massive problems. This plan changes that."Hamilton, a first-time candidate, is one of four Democrats on the June 2 primary ballot in California's 10th Congressional District, currently represented by Democratic Rep. Mark DeSaulnier. Under California's top-two primary system, the two highest vote-getters regardless of party advance to the November general election.The full white paper is available at hamiltonforcongress.com/new-american-dream.###

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