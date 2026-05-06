New Natural Resources Police Patrol Boat Honors Legacy, Expands Fleet Capabilities

May 6, 2026

The Harry L. George, also known as NRP 130, is NRP’s newest patrol vessel. Maryland DNR photo.

The Maryland Natural Resources Police dedicated its newest vessel, the patrol boat Harry L. George, in honor of the agency’s former second-in-command who was killed in the line of duty in 1978.

During a ceremony Wednesday attended by the former lieutenant colonel’s son and daughter, Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz and NRP Superintendent Col. Orlando Lilly unveiled the boat’s name and marked a renewed commitment to recognizing those who gave their lives while serving Marylanders. The dedication renews a past NRP tradition of naming vessels in honor of the agency’s fallen officers.

“The dedication of our newest patrol boat not only honors the sacrifice and service of Lieutenant Colonel Harry L. George, but also ensures his legacy will never be forgotten,” said Col. Lilly. “We are proud to continue this esteemed tradition of commemorating the fallen heroes who gave their lives in service to Maryland’s parks, waterways, and communities. The George family has been deeply supportive of this effort, and it is a privilege to resume this practice in his honor.”

The last known Maryland Natural Resources Police patrol boat to be named after a fallen officer was the Gordon G. Barnes, dedicated in 1951 after its namesake died in the line of duty in 1945.

Designated NRP 130, the Harry L. George is a 31-foot LifeProof rigid-hull inflatable boat (RIB) built in Bremerton, Washington and delivered to Maryland in spring 2026. The vessel is well-suited to NRP operations, offering seating for six to nine passengers, while requiring minimal crew.

The boat supplements NRP’s 21- and 25-foot LifeProof vessels currently operational on the Choptank, South, Potomac, and Wicomico rivers.

Powered by triple 300-horsepower Yamaha four-stroke outboard engines, the boat delivers the speed and performance necessary to police the open waters of the Chesapeake Bay amidst an ever-increasing trend of high-performance, high-speed recreational vessels. With a 260-gallon fuel capacity, the boat will be able to remain underway longer without refueling, a vital capability in prolonged search-and-rescue operations.

Outfitted with advanced technology features and law enforcement livery, the vessel includes shock-mitigating seating, a climate-controlled walkaround cabin, radar and FLIR systems, and a modern electronics suite.

The Harry L. George will be stationed in Rock Hall, where it will serve as a multipurpose response vessel, supporting patrol operations and significantly enhancing search and rescue efforts, particularly in rough seas and adverse weather conditions when smaller boats could pose a risk to officer safety and delay and/or hinder emergency response.

The agency’s former Lieutenant Colonel was honored in a boat dedication ceremony on Wednesday at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis. Photo courtesy Joy Cox.

Boaters in the Chesapeake Bay and the waters of Kent and Queen Anne’s counties will experience a significant upgrade in police response to water emergencies and calls for service, as the new vessel replaces NRP 109, a diesel-powered 36-foot aluminum cabin boat built in 1990, which has been retired from police service as part of the agency’s commitment to modernization.

Lt. Col. George died following an aviation incident on Aug. 8, 1978. On that day, George, Sgt. Joseph Robey, and William Jones, deputy director of DNR personnel, departed from Lee Airport in Edgewater for an inspection flight over the lower Chesapeake Bay. Shortly after takeoff, their plane crashed in a wooded area near Maryland Route 214. Robey and Jones were treated for injuries and later released. George succumbed to his injuries on Oct. 24, 1978. George joined the Tidewater Fisheries Commission in 1953 and was named chief of the Natural Resources Police Marine Division in 1975.