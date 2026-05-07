Water and Sanitation on decline in Mpumalanga dam water levels

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has noted a slight decline in water levels across Mpumalanga, with the majority of listed dams recording reduced volumes, according to the latest weekly State of Reservoirs report released on 04 May 2026.

Although dam levels remain stable overall, the provincial average decreased marginally from 101.0% to 100.6%. Both Water Management Areas (WMAs) also registered declines, with the Limpopo–Olifants WMA dropping from 103.1% to 101.9%, and the Inkomati–Usuthu WMA edging down from 100.4% to 100.2%

All districts in the province experienced slight decreases. Ehlanzeni declined from 100.4% to 100.3%, Gert Sibande from 101.7% to 100.9%, and Nkangala from 101.4% to 101.0%.

Most of the listed dams in the Lowveld and Ehlanzeni District of the Mpumalanga Province dropped in water levels with only Da Gama Dam remaining unchanged at 100.8%. Klipkopjes Dam is the only dam which recorded an improvement, rising from 100.2% to 100.4%.

The listed dams which dropped in water volumes include Blyderivierpoort Dam from 101.7% to 101.4%, Buffelskloof Dam from 100.9% to 100.7%, Driekoppies Dam from 101.6% to 101.1%, Longmere Dam from 102.0% to 101.3%, Witklip Dam from 101.1% to 100.9%, Witklip from 101.1% to 100.9%, Primkop from 102.2% to 101.9%, Kwena Dam from 101.5% to 101.0%, Inyaka Dam from 101.1% to 100.7%., and Ohrigstad Dam from 100.2% to 100.1%.

It was a mixed bag in terms of dam levels in the Gert Sibande District with only Nooitgedacht Dam remaining unchanged at 99.8%. on the positive, Westoe Dam increased from 77.1% to 78.5%, and Morgenstond Dam increased from 100.2% to 100.4%.

The dams which recorded declines include Grootdraai Dam from 101.9% to 101.6%, Vygeboom Dam from 102.0% to 100.9%, Jericho Dam from 100.9% to 100.3%, and Heyshope Dam from 102.2% to 102.1%.

Witbank Dam is the only listed dam which recorded an improvement in the Nkangala District, slightly increasing from 98.5% to 98.6%. The remainder of the listed dams recorded declines with Middelburg Dam dropping from 96.0% to 94.7%, Loskop dipping from 102.8% to 101.7%, and Rhenosterkop dropping from 102.5% to 102.0%.

While current levels remain relatively healthy, the Department urges residents to intensify water conservation efforts to safeguard long-term water security.

Communities are encouraged to use water sparingly, promptly repair leaks, report burst pipes to local authorities, and help protect water infrastructure from vandalism and theft. These collective efforts are essential to preventing unnecessary water losses and ensuring a sustainable supply for present and future generations.

Enquiries:

Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation

Wisane Mavasa

Cell: 060 561 8935

Themba Khoza

Cell: 066 301 6962

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