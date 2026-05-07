Minister Willie Aucamp on small-scale fishing sector and West Coast Rock Lobster season

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Mr Willie Aucamp, has reconfirmed his commitment to improving governance, strengthening economic participation, and ensuring long-term sustainability in the small-scale fishing sector. The Minister was speaking during his first small-scale fisheries stakeholder engagement held with representatives of cooperatives from the Western Cape and Northern Cape on 5 May 2026.

Minister Aucamp said, “We remain committed to ensuring that marine resources are utilized sustainably, and in a way that benefits fishing communities. We want your sector to contribute meaningfully to economic development and job creation, and we are here to support that process.” He further emphasized that the Department’s role is not to restrict growth through its regulations, but rather to support and strengthen it through responsive and evidence-based fisheries management interventions.

The Minister hosted the stakeholder engagement after the commitment he made to engage directly with the small-scale fishing sector in March 2026 during the announcement of the Traditional Long Line and West Coast Rock Lobster appeals. The aim of these stakeholder engagements is to collaboratively find solutions for the long-standing problems facing the small-scale fishing sector, including access to resources, market participation, and strengthening co-management arrangements.

During the stakeholder engagement, the Minister highlighted some of the interventions that the Department is implementing to mitigate some of these issues, including the announcement of the reopening of the West Coast Rock Lobster nearshore fishing season for the small-scale sector from 1 May to 31 May 2026. This decision was taken as a once-off corrective measure to mitigate the impact of administrative delays in the finalization and issuing of revised allocations and permits, and to ensure equitable access to allocated fishing opportunities. The Minister further emphasized that this intervention forms part of a broader commitment to improving administrative efficiency, enhancing transparency, and restoring confidence in the management of the sector.

When voicing their views and concerns, cooperatives were frank about the urgent and long-term issues, highlighting that they are not asking for special consideration but are requesting government to honour its commitments in supporting the effective implementation of the Small-Scale Fisheries Policy and enabling sustainable livelihoods. Some of the cooperatives further submitted their concerns and queries in the form of a memorandum and letters which will be formally assessed and responded to through established departmental processes.

Minister Aucamp thanked cooperatives for an open and honest engagement, committing to work through their concerns. “We want your sector to contribute meaningfully to economic development and job creation, and we are here to support that process… Together, we can build a sector that is inclusive, resilient, and sustainable.”

The Minister will continue to engage with stakeholders across all coastal provinces to ensure that the Small-scale Fisheries Policy implementation is responsive, inclusive, and aligned with the objectives of equitable access and sustainable resource utilization.

Enquiries:

Ms Thobile Zulu-Molobi

Cell: 082 513 7154

E-mail: tmolobi@dffe.gov.za

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