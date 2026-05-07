MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela on over 500 taxis taken off roads and vehicles impounded

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, has commended the work of the Gauteng Transport Inspectorate (GTI) for their unwavering dedication and professionalism in traffic law enforcement efforts, particularly in the public transport sector.

This comes after GTI officers, in collaboration with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), conducted intensified law enforcement operations across the province, resulting in the impoundments and the discontinuation of over five hundred (500) minibus taxis in the month of April 2026.

During the month, targeted enforcement operations were conducted across the province, focused on key public transport corridors identified as high-risk for non-compliance and road safety violations. These included those in the major metropolitan areas of Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg, and Tshwane.

Officers discontinued over five hundred (500) minibus taxis for being unroadworthy, while a further five hundred and seventy-three (573) vehicles were issued with discontinue notices pending compliance.

Discontinuations were a result of serious mechanical faults ranging from defective braking systems, worn tyres, non-functional headlights, faulty brake lights and indicators, as well as cracked windscreens.

In addition, forty-four (44) private vehicles were impounded in the City of Ekurhuleni for failing to meet minimum road safety standards.

GTI officers also issued infringement notices to non-compliant operators:

More than four thousand (4,000) manual infringement notices were issued; and

A total of four thousand one hundred and sixty-one (4,161) electronic infringement notices were processed using the inspectorate’s advanced e-Force technology.

Further violations uncovered during operations included:

Nine hundred and fifty-seven (957) minibus operators found operating without valid driving licences; and

Three hundred and eighty-seven (387) minibuses operating without valid licence discs.

The operations also resulted in the arrest of fourteen (14) motorists for serious offences, including driving under the influence (DUI), bribery, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and damage to state property. Additionally, one individual was arrested for contravening the Immigration Act.

The inspectorate’s operations form a critical part of the Provincial Government’s broader strategy to enhance law-enforcement visibility aimed at dealing with non-compliant practices, whilst also deterring would-be offenders against road infrastructure vandalism and theft.

Remarking on the outcomes, MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, said, “the discontinuation and impoundment of unsafe vehicles is not merely an enforcement measure; we see it as a necessary intervention to protect the lives of commuters and all road users”.

She added, “these actions must serve as an indicator that criminal conduct and reckless behaviour on our roads will not go unpunished. Reckless drivers beware, you will be apprehended and face the full might of the law”.

With a complement of ninety-six (96) officers deployed strategically across the province, the inspectorate will continue with its ongoing efforts to restore order, combat criminality, and improve compliance with road traffic legislation, particularly within the public transport sector.

Enquiries:

Head of Communications

Ms Melitah Madiba

Cell: 073 644 9935

MEC’s Spokesperson

Mr Lesiba Mpya

Cell: 078 450 9841

E-mail: pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

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