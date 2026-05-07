Parliament receives responses on investigations into ministerial appointments, 6 May

The Portfolio Committee on Social Development will receive a briefing tomorrow from the Department of Social Development on a forensic investigation into departmental appointments.

The committee will also hear the outcome of an investigation conducted by the Public Service Commission into appointments linked to the Minister. The department will further be required to account for the Presidency’s findings that the Minister of Social Development violated provisions of the Public Service Act. These relate specifically to the handling of disciplinary action against the former Director-General, as well as the process followed in advertising the vacancy for a new Director-General.

Furthermore, the committee will also receive responses from the department on allegations surrounding the appointment of the Minister’s so-called “Food Aide”.

Details of the meeting are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 6 May 2026

Time: 09:30 – 13:00

Venue: M514, 5th Floor, Marks Building, Parliament

Enquiries:

Media Officer

Ms Faith Ndenze

Parliamentary Communication Services

Cell: 081 377 0686

E-mail: fndenze@parliament.gov.za

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