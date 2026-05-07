North West Provincial Legislature engages Health on neurodivergence awareness, 7 May
The North West Provincial Legislature Portfolio Committee on Health and Social Development, chaired by Hon. Karabo Magagane will convene a meeting with the Department of Health to engage on the proposed course of action aimed at strengthening awareness of neurodivergent disorders, in alignment with existing national plans.
The engagement will further focus on the development of a policy framework and the drafting of a provincial bill to enhance support mechanisms for individuals and families affected by neurodivergence. This includes interventions within the education system and broader community support structures.
In addition, the Committee will receive updates regarding gazetted hospital licences and related regulatory matters within the province.
The meeting is scheduled as follows:
Date: Thursday, 07 May 2026
Time: 08h00
Venue: Virtual Meeting – MS Teams
Members of the Media who would like to be part of the meeting can contact Ms. Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628.
Enquiries:
Media Liaison Officer - Communications
Kabo Letlhogela
Tel: (018) 392 7000
Cell: 079 879 1448
E-mail: kabol@nwpl.org.za
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