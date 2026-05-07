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Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs media on outcomes of the Cabinet meeting, 7 May

Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni will brief media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, 6th May 2026.

The details of the briefing are as follows:
Date: Thursday, 7th May 2026
Time: 11h00
Venue: Imbizo Media Centre, 120 Plein Street, Parliament, Cape Town

Live Streaming:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA

X: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA

Enquiries:
Nomonde Mnukwa
Acting Government Spokesperson
Cell: 083 653 7485

William Baloyi
Deputy Government Spokesperson
Cell: 083 390 7147

#GovZAUpdates

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Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs media on outcomes of the Cabinet meeting, 7 May

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