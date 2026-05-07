Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs media on outcomes of the Cabinet meeting, 7 May

Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni will brief media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, 6th May 2026.

The details of the briefing are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 7th May 2026

Time: 11h00

Venue: Imbizo Media Centre, 120 Plein Street, Parliament, Cape Town

Live Streaming:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA

X: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA

Enquiries:

Nomonde Mnukwa

Acting Government Spokesperson

Cell: 083 653 7485

William Baloyi

Deputy Government Spokesperson

Cell: 083 390 7147

#GovZAUpdates