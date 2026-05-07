Western Cape Government provides an update on the impact of severe weather, 7 May

Tomorrow, 7 May 2026, the acting Premier of the Western Cape, relevant members of the provincial Cabinet and disaster management officials will provide an update on the multi-disciplinary, coordinated response to the inclement weather that is affecting parts of the Western Cape.

The South African Weather Service has issued warnings of severe weather conditions affecting parts of the Western Cape, particularly the Overberg, Garden Route, Central Karoo and Cape Winelands districts.

Date: Thursday, 7 May 2026

Time: 10 am – 11 am

Venue: Provincial Disaster Management Centre, Tygerberg Hospital precinct, or virtual platform Teams

https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/388931446653022?p=w0dzKM5vnAmBjmE64I

Media wishing to attend in-person or virtually can contact Regan Thaw, Media Liaison Officer to the Premier at 083 627 7246 or Regan.Thaw@westerncape.gov.za

Members of staff of the Western Cape Government and members of the public who would like to follow the briefing can watch live on the Premier’s social media pages or via the Teams platform:

https://www.facebook.com/events/951238764557399/

YouTube: https://youtube.com/live/pVJDiV291Vo?feature=share

#GovZAUpdates