Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya briefs media on President’s public programme, 6 May
Presidential Spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, will on Wednesday, 6 May 2026, host a media briefing to update the public on the President’s programme and address topical issues of interest.
Members of the media are invited as follows:
Date: Wednesday, 6 May 2026
Time: 12h00 (Media arrival at 11h30)
Venue: Imbizo Media Centre, Parliament, Cape Town
RSVP: Members of the media wishing to attend the media briefing in person are requested to submit their details to shadi@presidency.gov.za by 11h00.
Media following remotely may text their questions to Shadi Baloyi 072 571 6415.
The media briefing will be streamed live, and the link will be shared in due course.
Media enquiries: Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President – media@presidency.gov.za
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