Colombia Recognises Education Above All Foundation’s Contribution to Strengthening Protection of Education

Education Above All (EAA) Foundation awarded the Simón Bolívar Order of Democracy – Grand Cross by the Congress of the Republic of Colombia

BOGOTA, COLOMBIA, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Education Above All (EAA) Foundation has been awarded the prestigious Simón Bolívar Order of Democracy – Grand Cross by the Congress of the Republic of Colombia, one of the country’s highest honours. The distinction recognises the Foundation’s contribution to supporting efforts that strengthen the protection of education from attack and expand access to education for vulnerable children across the country.

The honour reflects the EAA Foundation’s sustained collaboration with Colombian institutions and partners to support the right to education, particularly in communities affected by conflict, displacement, and poverty. The award ceremony took place on 6 May 2026, as part of an official mission, followed by field visits to education programmes supporting children who are out of school and at risk of dropping out.

Over the past two years, the EAA Foundation, through its Protect Education in Insecurity and Conflict (PEIC) programme, has provided technical support to national stakeholders to strengthen understanding of attacks on education and approaches to accountability. This includes collaboration with Colombia’s Special Jurisdiction for Peace and contributions to a proposed draft law that aims to strengthen accountability for attacks on education, including the recruitment of children and the targeting of teachers and schools.

The proposed legislation, currently under consideration in Congress, represents an important step in reinforcing national efforts to address the long-term impact of attacks on education and ensure that children, teachers, and schools are better protected. It reflects Colombia’s broader commitment to strengthening justice and safeguarding the right to education as part of its ongoing transition towards sustainable peace.

Alongside this work on protection and accountability, the EAA Foundation has also supported efforts to expand access to quality primary education for marginalised children through its Educate A Child (EAC) programme. In partnership with Fundación Pies Descalzos, the Foundation has enabled thousands of marginalised children to realise their right to education by addressing multiple dimensions of educational inequality in prioritised regions across the country, including border territories with Venezuela.

To date, these efforts have supported the enrolment of more than 42,400 out of school children and also benefited a further 26,700 at-risk children to ensure their continued participation in school.

A second phase of the project aims to reach 42,320 out of school children and help retain 32,160 at-risk students, with a continued focus on strengthening local education systems in areas most affected by exclusion, including Barranquilla, Cartagena, Medellín, Chocó, and border regions impacted by migration. This approach supports more consistent identification, enrolment, and retention of children within the education system.

Colombia continues to face challenges related to education access and protection. More than 250,000 children have been affected by attacks on education in Colombia since the signing of the Peace Agreement in 2016. At the same time, many children remain out of school or at risk of dropping out, reinforcing the need for coordinated approaches that protect education and support children too access and remain in education.

“Education is not only a right, it is a foundation for stability, resilience, and lasting peace. In Colombia, we have seen how strengthening the protection of education alongside expanding access to and supporting the continuity of education can help ensure that children can to go to school, are supported to remain there and continue their education, even in challenging contexts. This recognition reflects the collective efforts of national institutions, partners, and communities working together to support the right to education and build stronger, more inclusive systems for the future,” Mohammed Al Kubaisi, CEO of Education Above All (EAA) Foundation.

As countries around the world continue to address the impact of conflict and crisis on education, Colombia’s experience offers important lessons on how coordinated efforts can help strengthen education systems, protect learning environments, and support children to access and remain in education.

For more information, please visit www.educationaboveall.org

For media inquiries, please contact:

Patience Rusare

Senior Media Specialist

parusare@eaa.org.qa

Mohamed Al-Amri

Senior Media Relations Specialist

msalih@eaa.org.qa



ABOUT EDUCATION ABOVE ALL FOUNDATION

Education Above All (EAA) Foundation is a global foundation established in 2012 by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser. EAA Foundation aims to transform lives through education and employment opportunities. We believe that education is the single most effective means of reducing poverty, creating peaceful and just societies, unlocking the full potential of every child and youth, and creating the right conditions to achieve the

Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Through our multi-sectoral approach, unique financing models, focus on innovation as a tool for social good, and partnerships, we aim to bring hope and real opportunities to the lives of marginalised children and youth. The Education Above All Foundation comprises the following programmes: Educate A Child (EAC), Al Fakhoora, Reach Out To All (ROTA), Protect Education in Insecurity and Conflict (PEIC), Silatech, Innovation Development (ID) Directorate, and the Together Project.

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