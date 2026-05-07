From the Sea of Cortez to the Arctic: A Mexican-Led Expedition Sets Sail for the Northwest Passage

Sailing for Prosperity

Sailing for Prosperity launches a global scientific mission connecting oceans, ecosystems, and communities across the North Pacific

The Arctic is one of the great thermometers of the global ocean.” — Cristóbal González-Aller

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After more than a year of preparation and several months of technical adaptation in Vancouver, the Sailing for Prosperity (S4P) expedition will set sail on May 15 toward the Arctic, with the goal of crossing the historic Northwest Passage.This journey will connect the Sea of Cortez to the Arctic through the North Pacific, bringing together scientists, explorers, and organizations with a shared mission: to understand and highlight the connections that define the balance of the oceans and the biodiversity they sustain.If successful, it would mark a historic milestone for Mexico as the first sailing expedition led from the country to cross the Northwest Passage.A GLOBAL-SCALE EXPEDITION• Estimated duration: 4 months• Core crew: 10 people• Scientific participation: rotating researchers throughout the expedition• Countries of origin (scientists): Mexico, United States, Canada, Europe, and others• Countries involved along the route: Canada, United States, and Greenland (autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark)A CONTEMPORARY EXPLORATION PLATFORMThe expedition will take place aboard Diablesse, a ~100-foot sailing vessel designed for long-range ocean navigation, featuring a high mast, aluminum hull, and technical capabilities adapted for extreme-latitude voyages.Currently in Vancouver, the vessel has undergone a series of upgrades over recent months to operate in North Pacific conditions, including structural reinforcements for ice navigation, advanced environmental monitoring systems, satellite communications, and energy optimization to ensure autonomy in remote areas.Diablesse is part of the Sailing for Prosperity operational fleet, which also includes iconic vessels such as Sayula II, the Mexican yacht that won the first Whitbread Round the World Race in 1973, now serving as the flagship of the project in the Sea of Cortez.SCIENCE ON BOARDAmong the scientists participating in this expedition are researchers from leading international institutions, including Dr. Octavio Aburto-Oropeza, professor and researcher at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, as well as a team from the Autonomous University of Baja California Sur (UABCS), specializing in cetacean research: Pamela Martínez, Omar Ramírez, Jorge Urbán, and Lorena Viloria.Their participation adds a critical dimension to the study of ecosystem connectivity, particularly regarding the migratory routes of large marine species, reinforcing the link between science, territory, and conservation.The project highlights the connection between two key planetary systems: the Sea of Cortez, one of the most biodiverse marine ecosystems in the world, and the North Pacific, one of the most dynamic and influential ocean systems on Earth. Although geographically distant, they are connected through ocean currents, migratory routes—such as those of whales—and ecological dynamics operating at a global scale.At a time marked by rapid ocean transformation, understanding these relationships is not only relevant but urgent for designing more effective conservation models.“The Arctic is one of the great thermometers of the global ocean. The Sea of Cortez is one of its most diverse ecosystems. Although distant, they are deeply connected; understanding that relationship is key to developing models that effectively integrate conservation and communities,” said Cristóbal González-Aller, co-founder of Sailing for Prosperity.Throughout the journey, the expedition will engage with local communities to exchange knowledge applicable to both the North Pacific and the Sea of Cortez.This knowledge feeds into the Marine Prosperity Areas (MPAs) framework promoted by Sailing for Prosperity, which aims to align ecological regeneration with the economic and social well-being of coastal communities.A DOCUMENTED EXPEDITIONThe expedition will be documented as part of an international documentary production, bringing science, communities, and ocean ecosystems to a global audience and building a narrative that connects local realities with global challenges.About Sailing for Prosperity (S4P)Sailing for Prosperity is a Mexican initiative that brings together science, navigation, and community to regenerate marine ecosystems in the Sea of Cortez and promote models of local prosperity. It uses scientific expeditions and media storytelling as a platform for collaboration between scientists, coastal communities, and the private sector.

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