Reaper Smoke 2026 draws dozens of total and joint force RPA crews in skills competition

Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. — Approximately 200 active component, Air Force Reserve, Air National Guard and U.S. Marine Corps members participated in Exercise Reaper Smoke 2026 here, April 14-16, 2026.

Hosted by the 867th Attack Squadron from Creech AFB, Nevada, the remotely piloted aircraft enterprise event is a competition that tests their weapons precision, crew resource management and overall Airmanship. As demand for the MQ-9 Reaper platform increases and plays a fundamental role in real-world scenarios, exercises like this have become increasingly important in keeping aircrews fit to fight.

Reaper Smoke challenges Airmen to integrate creative tactics and technical expertise within a total force and joint force environment. This iteration presented a 2-ship maritime scenario. By applying innovative solutions through immersive training, MQ-9 operators sharpen the skills necessary to navigate the vast distances and complex operational demands of the Indo-Pacific theater.

“One of the most important things about Reaper Smoke is the fact that a lot of us are doing 24-hour ops,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Crosley Kerns, a sensor operator assigned to the 6th Attack Squadron at Holloman AFB, New Mexico. “It can be very draining on the psyche, so being able to come together with people who have shared experiences and understanding can be really beneficial.”

With the event bringing RPA aircrews together from across the continental United States, it also served as a networking opportunity, introducing or reintroducing personnel from across the enterprise. Multiple attendees said that they knew members from other units from various stages of training, including initial pilot qualification.

“There’s someone here that I met during our initial qualification training,” said U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Reymundo Sanchez, an MQ-9 pilot assigned to the 33rd Special Operations Squadron at Cannon AFB, N.M. “It was really nice to see him again. Both of us have changed quite a bit. We’ve matured, not only in our flying but as adults and as Air Force officers in general.”

Aircrews from Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 1, VMU-1, from Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, and VMU-3 from MCAS Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, also participated as part of joint force cooperation.

“It’s overall an opportunity for people to come together, network and meet new people,” said U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Brendan McAllister, a sensor operator assigned to VMU-1. “Specifically for Marines, you’re still in the Department of War, still our friends, and we can utilize each other for help.”

In addition to networking and tactics, the 867th ATKS also organized a morale booster in the form of a Crud tournament. Crud is a fast-paced, high-intensity table game played on a pool table.

“I see this as a giant morale boost for the RPA enterprise in general,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cameron Powell, a sensor operator assigned to the 91st Attack Squadron at Creech AFB. “If you are an active duty person who wants to get interested in the Guard and Reserve, this provides an excellent opportunity to meet Guard and Reserve members and touch shoulders a little bit and see what their lives are all about.”

Ultimately, the 6th ATKS emerged as the victor of the tactical competition, followed by the combined team of VMU-1 and VMU-3 from MCAS Yuma and MCAS Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, respectively. The 105th ATKS from the 118th Wing from Berry Field ANG Base, Tennessee, rounded out the top three.

In the Crud competition, the 33rd SOS claimed victory after an intense final against the host, the 867th ATKS. Retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Houston Cantwell, the first 732nd Operations Group commander at Creech AFB, former 49th Wing commander at Holloman AFB, N.M., which oversees initial RPA pilot training, and an MQ-9 pilot himself, expressed his admiration for the RPA community’s dedication to excellence and effort in advancing national security objectives.

“Sitting on the sidelines and watching you all do the amazing things that you’re doing for national security makes me proud,” said Cantwell. “It makes Americans proud. I want you to be proud of all you have accomplished. This is a fantastic community. Take care of yourselves, and thank you for allowing me to be part of this special couple of days.”

U.S. Air Force Col. Trevor Merrell, 432nd Wing commander, was also present to deliver remarks at the conclusion of the event, speaking about the MQ-9's endurance and reliability as a platform employed across multiple combatant commands.

“I am very proud to be a part of this group,” said Merrell. “It’s important that we do these things. The tactics are incredible. To all the teams that participated, I’m sure you walked away with some great lessons learned. Share those. Spread them out to those who don’t know them. Thank you to everyone here.”