403rd AFSB, ROK Army logistics school exchange knowledge in combined engagements

DAEGU, South Korea — U.S. and Republic of Korea Army logisticians gathered across two events in April to share expertise in military logistics and strengthen combined readiness on the Korean Peninsula.

Col. Jason P. Book, commander, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade, delivered a guest lecture at the ROK Army Consolidated Logistics School in Daejeon, April 23. He spoke to 40 newly promoted ROK Army majors attending the Logistics Branch Advanced Course on the topic of "Contested Logistics," covering the threats surrounding the Korean Peninsula and the challenges facing military logistics operations today.

The majors, who are preparing to return to field assignments, engaged in discussions with Book on the operational realities shaping logistics planning in the current environment.

As a follow-up, the group traveled to Camp Carroll in Waegwan, April 27 to visit the Army Prepositioned Stocks-4 site, operated by the Army Field Support Battalion – Northeast Asia. Centurion Battalion staff provided briefings on APS-4 fleet readiness, maintenance, and supply activities. Book also quizzed the majors on material from the April 23 session, prompting further discussion as the group toured the facility and observed U.S. Army vehicles stored there.

Lt. Col. Rosilyn C. Woodard, commander, AFSBn-NEA, engaged with the visiting officers and highlighted the battalion's role in sustaining APS-4 readiness. Her involvement underscored the close coordination between brigade and battalion leadership in supporting the engagement.

Officers who took part in the visit said the two events gave them a broader understanding of Army theater logistics concepts and doctrine relevant to ensuring stability in the region, while also offering a meaningful opportunity to consider the future direction of ROK Army logistics as they prepare to return to field assignments.

The events were part of the 403rd AFSB’s ongoing effort to engage with ROK counterparts and support the U.S.-ROK alliance. The two organizations said they plan to continue fostering exchanges between U.S. and ROK logisticians in the future.