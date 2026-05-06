Senate Republicans Blast AG Kris Mayes for Siding with Sanctuary City Policies Over Arizona Families and Law Enforcement

ARIZONA, May 6 - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, May 6, 2026

PHOENIX, ARIZONA—Attorney General Kris Mayes is giving Pima County's anti-ICE policies a green light and siding with sanctuary city politicians over Arizona families, law enforcement, and public safety.

In findings released today, Mayes rejected a request from Senate Republican leadership to hold Pima County accountable for adopting policies that restrict cooperation with federal immigration enforcement, despite Arizona law clearly prohibiting local governments from limiting immigration enforcement "to less than the full extent permitted by federal law" under A.R.S. § 11-1051(A).

The request was filed last month by Senate President Warren Petersen, President Pro Tempore T.J. Shope, and Majority Leader John Kavanagh after Pima County adopted a resolution blocking federal immigration enforcement from using county property and directing county employees not to cooperate with civil immigration enforcement activities in many situations. The policy effectively shuts federal officers out of county facilities, parking lots, and detention-related operations while making it harder to identify and remove dangerous criminal illegal aliens from Arizona communities.

The decision fits a troubling pattern from Mayes, who has repeatedly taken positions to undermine law enforcement, weaken immigration enforcement, and put politics ahead of public safety.

"Attorney General Mayes has officially picked a side, and it's not the side of public safety or the brave law enforcement officers working every day to protect Arizona communities," said President Petersen. "Arizona law is crystal clear. Local governments are not allowed to obstruct federal immigration enforcement. But instead of standing with law enforcement and Arizona families, Kris Mayes chose to protect sanctuary city policies that make it harder to remove dangerous criminals from our streets. Arizona Democrats continue putting political ideology ahead of the safety of citizens who follow the law."

"This is exactly why Arizonans are so frustrated with Democrat leadership," said President Pro Tem Shope. "Families are worried about crime. Parents are worried about fentanyl. Communities are worried about cartel activity. They expect government officials to work with law enforcement, not tie their hands behind their backs. Sanctuary city policies don’t protect innocent people. They protect criminals, and Kris Mayes just validated that agenda."

"Kris Mayes bent over backwards to defend a policy designed to block cooperation with ICE," said Majority Leader Kavanagh. "You can bury it in legal jargon all day long, but regular people understand exactly what this means. Democrat politicians in Pima County don't want immigration laws enforced, and Kris Mayes just gave them cover to keep doing it. Republicans believe criminals who are here illegally should be arrested and removed, not protected by local politicians playing sanctuary city games while Arizona families pay the price."

Senate Republicans vow to continue fighting efforts by Democrat-controlled local governments to undermine immigration enforcement and public safety laws across Arizona.

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For more information, contact:

Kim Quintero

Director of Communications | Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus

kquintero@azleg.gov

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