Senator Farnsworth Responds to Misleading Claims About Republican Budget Proposal

ARIZONA, May 6 - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, May 6, 2026

PHOENIX, ARIZONA—PHOENIX, ARIZONA— Arizona State Senator David Farnsworth, Chairman of the Senate Appropriations, Transportation, and Technology Committee, is responding to a series of misleading claims made by Democrats about the Republican budget proposal, emphasizing that the plan is balanced, fiscally responsible, and focused on protecting core services while providing meaningful relief for Arizona families.

The Republican budget proposal spends $800 million less than Governor Hobbs' budget plan. It maintains funding for public safety and K-12 education while providing $1.45 billion in tax relief over four years, all without raising taxes or defaulting on the state's financial obligations.

Recently, claims have circulated that the Republican budget cuts essential services and threatens public safety, wildfire suppression, child welfare, water protection, and economic development. However, those claims are completely false; the budget maintains funding for wildfire mitigation, Colorado River protection, and exempts the Department of Child Safety from the 5% operating reduction. It also supports law enforcement and focuses on reducing unnecessary spending while prioritizing relief for working families, seniors, and small businesses.

"I believe that the people of Arizona deserve honest discussions about the state budget and the choices we face moving forward," said Senator Farnsworth. "The Republican budget proposal, which Hobbs vetoed on Tuesday, reflects a balanced approach. It protects essential services, supports public safety, and shows respect for taxpayers by focusing on responsible spending. Throughout this session, and even before negotiations began, I opened my office and invited members from both parties and chambers to join me in budget discussions, because I believe that collaboration leads to better outcomes for our state, especially in a divided government. That invitation remains open. While there may be disagreements about priorities, it is crucial that our discussions are based on facts rather than fear. Although the governor walked away from budget discussions, we look forward to renewing good-faith negotiations to ensure that Arizona families, communities, and critical services are supported both now and in the future with a responsible state budget."

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For more information, contact:

Kim Quintero

Director of Communications | Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus

kquintero@azleg.gov

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