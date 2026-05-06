Erin Minnerath selected as Executive Director of Mesa County Public Health

The Board of Public Health (BOPH) officially named Erin Minnerath as the next Executive Director of Mesa County Public Health (MCPH).

The Board’s decision follows a nationwide search that began in February and yielded more than 40 candidates from across the country.

“We are thrilled to welcome Erin as the new leader of our agency. Her unwavering dedication to promote and protect community health is matched only by her commitment to our staff. Erin truly embodies our core values and we look forward to the growth she will bring to this next chapter of public service,” said Marguerite Tuthill, BOPH Chair.

Minnerath joined Mesa County Public Health (MCPH) in April 2024 as Deputy Director. In this role, she oversaw the Health Protection, Health Promotion, and Behavioral Health Divisions. She also served as Incident Commander during the agency’s measles response in the fall of 2025. Prior to joining MCPH, she led the Infection Prevention Team at St. Mary’s Regional Hospital, providing critical guidance throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is a privilege to lead such a talented and passionate team,” said Minnerath. “Having seen firsthand the dedication of our incredible staff, I am eager to build upon our agency’s strong foundation. Our staff is the backbone of this community’s well-being. We will continue to innovate and evolve to meet the unique health challenges of Mesa County.”

Minnerath officially begins her new role on May 6.