Human Services supports patients on-site in Mesa County hospitals

When someone visits Family Health West or Community Hospital, their focus is usually simple: get well and go home. But for many individuals and families, health challenges are closely connected to financial strain, lack of insurance coverage, or difficulty accessing basic needs.

Through on-site eligibility specialists stationed at both healthcare partners, Mesa County Department of Human Services is bringing public benefits directly into medical settings. These specialists help patients apply for programs such as Medicaid, SNAP, and other supports while they are already receiving care. Instead of asking someone to navigate a separate office visit during an already stressful time, assistance is available right there.

At Family Health West in Fruita, leadership emphasizes how important that access point is for patients who might otherwise fall through the cracks. As Dr. Korrey Klein, President & CEO, explains, “Family Health West is proud to host the only Mesa County DHS eligibility specialist in Fruita. This grants easy access to some of our most vulnerable patients who often have transportation needs, medical issues, or other barriers to get their Medicaid applications completed, whether it be for outpatient care, inpatient care or even long-term care.”

This collaboration improves access at critical moments. A patient who arrives uninsured can begin the Medicaid application process immediately. A family facing a sudden medical crisis can learn about food assistance or other stabilizing resources before bills and stress compound. By embedding eligibility staff in healthcare environments, barriers like transportation, time off work, and complicated paperwork are significantly reduced.

The partnership also strengthens care coordination inside hospital systems. At Community Hospital, case management and discharge planning teams work closely with the eligibility specialist to support patients in real time. As Diane Bricker, Clinical Improvement Director, notes, “Our liaison connects with our patients who have needs to provide resources in real time; we all know that this leads to improved health outcomes when there is less worry and anxiety.”

Bricker adds that the role goes beyond simple referrals: “Our liaison meets with identified patients and/or their families, connects them with Medicaid and other resources for assistance, and helps them to locate options for care and assistance outside of our facility.” That real-time connection helps prevent gaps in coverage, supports continuity of care, and reduces the likelihood that someone delays follow-up treatment due to cost concerns.

At its core, this effort reflects a shared understanding: health and stability go hand in hand. Access to medical care, food security, and income-based supports all play a role in long-term well-being. By working together, MCDHS, Family Health West, and Community Hospital are creating a more seamless system that meets people where they are