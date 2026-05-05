DPH Highlights South Carolina’s Nurses Critical Role During National Nurses Week

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

May 6, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In observance of National Nurses Week, May 6-12, the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is applauding the critical work the state’s licensed nurses do to protect the health and safety of South Carolinians each day. DPH encourages residents to use this observance as an opportunity to recognize and thank nurses in their communities as well.

There are more than 95,000 licensed nurses in South Carolina, including hundreds who perform a wide range of duties at DPH.

In April, seven DPH nurses were recipients of the 2026 Palmetto Gold award: Tabetha Bentley, Karen S. Green, Jean Hart, Carrie R. Knoell, Heidi B. McCaulley, Jennifer T. Poling, and Angela P. Seigler. Only 100 registered nurses are selected statewide each year following a nomination process based on excellence in nursing practice and commitment to the nursing profession.

"We are so proud and grateful to have such wonderful nursing staff that have been chosen for this prestigious honor and award," said Kathryn Gramling, state director of Public Health Nursing. “We truly appreciate all our public health nurses and their commitment to the service they provide to the people of South Carolina. They are critical members of our DPH team, and we could not do the work we do without their unwavering dedication and compassion in upholding the core values of our agency mission.”

Additional highlights involving DPH’s dedicated nursing staff over the past year include:

Providing measles, mumps, and rubella vaccinations during the Upstate measles outbreak via DPH’s Mobile Health Units and in our health departments;

The launch of a public immunization portal, allowing the public to download immunization records and up-to-date immunization certificates;

Performing cervical cancer screenings for 763 clients and clinical breast exams for 747 clients in the first quarter of 2026;

Providing care to 66,133 patients in our health department clinics in every South Carolina county

Preparing infection preventionists across the state to take their certification exam through six-week study sessions; and

Co-sponsoring the 2026 South Carolina Advanced Practice Registered Nurse (APRN) Conference to provide continuing education opportunities through high-quality seminars and professional networking that support APRN credentialing.

While all nurses play an important role in the health of South Carolina communities, the nurses within DPH Healthcare Quality (HQ) play a unique role in health care by conducting inspections, surveys and investigations of nursing homes and acute care services such as hospitals, ambulatory care facilities and renal dialysis facilities.

HQ nurses have the unique understanding of what it means to be a nurse and work closely with other health care professionals to ensure that state and federal regulations are enforced in South Carolina facilities and that those facilities provide safe, high quality care.

“DPH’s Healthcare Quality nurses are dedicated to ensuring that health care facilities are following health and safety standards and providing proper care, protecting the health and safety of South Carolinians every day” said Gwen Thompson, DPH’s Director of Healthcare Quality. “As we observe National Nurses Week, DPH leadership extends immense gratitude to our DPH nurses, but also to all of the state’s nurses who are committed to improving the health and lives of residents across the state.”

###