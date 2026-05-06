National Correctional Officers and National Law Enforcement Week Recognized by BOCC

Today the Montrose Board of County Commissioners authorized a proclamation declaring May 3 - 9, 2026 National Correctional Officers Week and May 15 - 21, 2026 National Law Enforcement Week. Montrose County extends our sincere gratitude to the men and women who serve with integrity, courage, and commitment, both inside our facilities and out in the field.

Thank you for your service, your sacrifice, and your unwavering dedication to public safety.