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From Blueprint to Reality: Project Update on Montrose County North Campus Building as of 05/04/2026

View of atrium

View of atrium.

Progress on exterior

Exterior wall progress.

Progress on exterior 2

Progress on the exterior.

North Entrance Progress

The north parking lot entrance is shaping up.

Main entrance view

Current view of the front entrance of the building.

Interior work progress

Interior work progress.

Detention Pond progress

Detention pond progress.

Photos courtesy Stryker & Co, Inc. 

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From Blueprint to Reality: Project Update on Montrose County North Campus Building as of 05/04/2026

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