From Blueprint to Reality: Project Update on Montrose County North Campus Building as of 05/04/2026

View of atrium. Exterior wall progress. Progress on the exterior. The north parking lot entrance is shaping up. Current view of the front entrance of the building. Interior work progress. Detention pond progress. Photos courtesy Stryker & Co, Inc.

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