Sea'Era Launches SeaStyledMe and Joins Afrovibes TV & Radio as Show Host

Sea'Era Marks 2026 With Beauty Brand Launch, Modeling Competition, and Broadcast Hosting Role

Sea'Era brings a combination of disciplined training, on-camera presence, and entrepreneurial focus that aligns with the direction of our programming” — Adam Bellinger, Vice President of Afrovibes TV & Radio

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sea’Era, a Houston-based creative. With professional training in multi-genre dance performance, modeling, and cosmetology, has reached three milestones in 2026: the launch of her independent beauty brand SeaStyledMe, her participation in an upcoming Barbizon modeling competition this month, and her appointment as a show host with Afrovibes TV & Radio under her show titled “The Sea’Era Experience” . The announcement was issued today by Afrovibes Entertainment Group, the parent company of Afrovibes TV & Radio.

The three developments span beauty, modeling, and broadcast media, and reflect training Sea’Era has completed through formal performance schooling, the Barbizon agency, and cosmetology coursework.

Performance and Dance Background

Sea’Era’s foundation is in theatre, dance, and church performance ministry. From an early age, she trained in majorette and multiple dance disciplines, competing at regional and national levels and earning placements at competitive events. She later completed professional training in modeling and acting through the Barbizon agency, focusing on commercial and runway work, on-camera technique, and audition preparation. Sea’Era has also developed an audience on YouTube under her channel name “I Am Sea’Era”, where her content focuses on performance, lifestyle, and personal expression.

SeaStyledMe Beauty Brand

Sea’Era recently launched SeaStyledMe, an independent beauty brand specializing in hair, lash, and nail services. The brand reflects her cosmetology training and operates as a client-facing business in the Houston beauty market. SeaStyledMe is structured to serve individual clients, with offerings in the hair, lash and nail service segments. Providing each client with attentive care and a refined, memorable professional experience.

Barbizon Modeling Competition

Sea’Era is currently preparing for a Barbizon modeling competition scheduled for May 2026. The event allows the agency to evaluate developing talent for placement opportunities in modeling and entertainment, assessing participants across runway, commercial print, and on-camera disciplines. The competition follows a period of casting calls, portfolio development, and collaborative shoots.

Show Host Role with Afrovibes TV & Radio

In her new role with Afrovibes TV & Radio, Sea’Era will host segments covering entertainment and lifestyle programming. The network distributes television, radio, and digital content across multiple regions, and Sea’Era’s segments will appear across those channels as part of the platform's regular programming.

"Sea'Era brings a combination of disciplined training, on-camera presence, and entrepreneurial focus that aligns with the direction of our programming," said Adam Bellinger, Vice President of Afrovibes TV & Radio. "Her addition to our host lineup reflects our continued investment in emerging Houston-based talent and the broader creative community we serve."

According to Bellinger, Sea’Era’s background across performance, beauty, and digital media supports the network's lifestyle programming objectives.

Personal Background

Sea’Era has cited her faith and personal values as influences on her creative direction. Updates on Sea’Era’s projects, including SeaStyledMe and her appearances on Afrovibes TV & Radio, can be followed on Instagram at @She.is.Sea3ra.

About Afrovibes TV & Radio

Afrovibes TV & Radio, a division of Afrovibes Entertainment Group, is a 24/7 global multimedia network delivering television, radio, and digital content. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, the platform produces programming focused on culture, entertainment, lifestyle, and global affairs.

Media Contact

Afrovibes Editorial Team,

Afrovibes TV & Radio

www.afrovibes.tv

www.afrovibesradio.com

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