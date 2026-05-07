Colin + Justin's North Star Beach Suites is set to open for the 2026 season

Sweeping views over Louisbourg harbour to the historic fortress Small Town Escapes with Colin + Justin The Bothy Restaurant - local music, local seafood and local beer = good times

Colin + Justin (Home Heist - HGTV, Cabin Pressure - Cottage Life) are set to reopen ‘North Star Beach Suites’, their Nova Scotian hotel, for the 2026 season

LOUISBOURG, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Designers Colin McAllister and Justin Ryan (Home Heist - HGTV, Cabin Pressure - Cottage Life, Hotel Hell - CBC Gem) are set to reopen ‘North Star Beach Suites’, their Nova Scotian Atlantic facing hotel, for a brand new 2026 season.'North Star' is a 22-bed, 2 restaurant, boutique resort in Louisbourg, Cape Breton, a dream that was birthed by Colin+Justin during Covid. The designers' passion project can be seen at www.hellonorthstar.ca "Investing in a tiny town," explains Colin, "is one of the most exciting moves we've ever made. We're supported by locals, and by Canadian and international tourists." The boutique vibe has also attracted celebrity guests including Stephen King, David Letterman and Tom Ellis. Additionally, the resort has been used as a location by Warner Brothers, Hulu, Disney and Channel Five UK.Three quarters of the resort’s guest spaces boast unbroken ocean views, and, located as the hotel is adjacent to historic Fortress of Louisbourg, it’s ideally positioned to take advantage of everything the area has to offer. From stunning coastal walks, to the Louisbourg lighthouse, and from beautiful beaches to easy access to the world famous Cabot Trail, Louisbourg is an attractive proposition.North Star boasts two restaurants - the first, Coast, offers a mix of breakfast, lunch and brunch, and the second, The Bothy, serves a mix of seafood chicken, beef, vegetarian and vegan fare, with numerous gluten free options.Colin and Justin have a brand new series, 'Small Town Escapes with Colin+Justin', which is viewable now on HGTV via Rogers. It also streams on Citytv+Set against the backdrop of Nova Scotia and Cape Breton, the series helps homebuyers leave the city in search of a slower pace of life, in some of Canada's prettiest coastal towns. Many featured homebuyers discover they can live their lives for HALF (or less) the price, as compared to the homes they leave behind."Our new show's deeply personal," says Colin. "Having ourselves made the move, we understand the excitement and nerves that come with leaving the city. Nova Scotia offers an affordable lifestyle, and we're delighted to share that journey with viewers." Each episode tours 3 distinct properties with prospective buyers (first time investors, seasoned home renovators, young business entrepreneurs and retirees) immersing each in the culture and community that define small-town living. From historic homes to coastal retreats, and from cottages to mansions, the diversity is matched only by the warmth of the people who call these places home."Filming in Nova Scotia has been magical," adds Justin. "There's a warmth to the people, a richness to the landscape, and a palpable sense of opportunity being that the homes we find are often much more affordable than elsewhere. Helping folk chase their dreams has been so rewarding."The series shines a light on the beauty, and opportunity, found across Atlantic Canada, and marks a continuation of their relationship with HGTV, explains Colin: "Bringing this new chapter to life with 'the mothership' feels so special. It's about more than houses; it's equal parts bricks and mortar, hearts and minds." Justin adds that the region itself plays a defining role in the series. "From coastal cottages to historic homes, the range of property, and their incredible price points, is remarkable. Paired with the scenery and the community, it's truly a place to call home."About the hotelNorth Star, which is arranged across 6 acres of coastal bluffs, is a 22 bedroom Atlantic facing boutique hotel in Louisbourg, Cape Breton.North Star front of house guest services are run by Mrs Julianna Rosanna Matilda Dollina Roxanna MacDonald, a 73 year old (and proud!) matriarch whose motto is: “Guests are never wrong. At North Star, we always remember that. It’s up to us to provide the perfect guest experience.” Mrs M has worked there for 25 years, long before Colin and Justin took over. She was about to retire, six years ago, when the former owners decided to sell. But now, having built a close and trusting relations with Colin and Justin, she has promised not to retire until she is 80!North Star has grown, since its launch, to become one of the area’s largest employers.North Star has two restaurants – Coast and The Bothy.North Star has a private beach.About the Series'Small Town Escapes with Colin+Justin' helps homebuyers find dream properties in communities across Nova Scotia's mainland and Cape Breton.Each episode features three properties, along with a deep dive into local culture and lifestyle. Produced by Halifax-based Ocean Entertainment, the series highlights the beauty and appeal of coastal living in Atlantic Canada.Wednesdays, 8pm, ET/PTNetwork: HGTV Canada (Rogers/Citytv)Streaming: via Citytv+About Colin & JustinColin McAllister and Justin Ryan are internationally recognised designers, TV personalities, authors, and entrepreneurs known for their distinctive, engaging on-screen presence, and approachable design expertise. Originally from Scotland, with a career spanning 25 years, they have built a loyal following through their passion for transforming spaces and helping people reimagine how they live.Media Contact: hellonorthstar@hotmail.com, 902 537 1697

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