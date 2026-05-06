Purdy brings heart to mental health nursing education

As Calipatria State Prison (CAL)’s Mental Health Nurse Educator, Registered Nurse Monique Purdy works behind the scenes to help nurses strengthen their skills, understand policy, and stay prepared for the unexpected.

During National Nurses Week, held May 6-12, Purdy’s story reflects the leadership, compassion and dedication nursing professionals bring to correctional health care every day.

Long before she stepped into education, Purdy built her nursing foundation in the fast-paced environment of a community hospital emergency department.

Since becoming a registered nurse in 2009, she worked as a nurse and charge nurse, caring for patients of all ages. She’s seen everything from acute medical situations to traumatic emergencies.

From emergency room to prison career

The emergency room taught her how to think quickly, stay calm under pressure and trust her clinical judgment. But while she loved the work, the pace could be physically and emotionally exhausting.

In 2016, she moved to California Correctional Health Care Services (CCHCS), taking what she describes as a leap of faith.

The decision was personal as much as professional. Her father and brother both work in corrections. It was her father who encouraged her to consider a CDCR nursing career.

“He spoke highly of a career in correctional nursing,” she said. “When I found the pay was significantly higher than the community hospital and there was a pension, I decided to give it a try.”

That decision opened the door to a new path. Purdy first worked in CAL’s Triage and Treatment Area, where her emergency room experience made the transition feel natural. She later served as coordinator for the specialty telemedicine department. Then she stepped into her current role as Mental Health Nurse Educator in 2023.

Now, instead of responding to emergencies at the bedside, much of her work focuses on preparing others to do it well.

Typical day for Purdy

Her days are spent reviewing cases involving mental health concerns and monitoring performance reports. She is also identifying opportunities where additional nursing education may be needed. When questions or concerns arise, she connects directly with staff to review policy, provide guidance and reinforce best practices.

She helps teach emergency medical response, CPR and instructor-led mental health courses. Meanwhile, she also coordinates emergency response drills with medical and custody staff.

One of the most visible parts of her role is helping lead CAL’s nursing town hall meetings every other week. The meetings provide updates, announcements, policy discussions and training opportunities for staff.

“It’s become a major platform for training and communication for nursing staff,” Purdy said. “Although the tone in the meeting is professional, we try to make it fun. The staff seem to look forward to it.”

“Throughout medicine, nurses are the core of care,” she said. “Nurses are the boots on the ground.”

She says the moments that matter most are often the simplest, seeing a patient improve after receiving the right care or watching a nurse gain confidence in a skill they once struggled with.

As an educator, that growth is where she finds the most pride.

“Observing others complete a process that you trained them in is a thrill,” she said. “When you teach someone how to navigate through a procedure and they excel in it, it makes me feel accomplished.”

She takes pride in being a trusted resource for fellow nurses and helping staff feel more confident in their roles, knowing that stronger teams lead to stronger patient care.

Balancing work with home life

Outside of work, her focus shifts to family. A wife and mother, she enjoys running when time allows and spending time outdoors with her husband and children. Whether taking their bass boat to the bay to fish, cruise or watch concerts, or riding their golf cart in the evenings, those quieter moments help balance the demands of nursing.

From emergency medicine to correctional health care, Purdy’s career has been built on service, trust and growth. During National Nurses Week, her story reflects the lasting impact nurses make through patient care and the people they mentor along the way.

Story by Amanda Spangler, communications analyst

Office of Public and Employee Communications

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