Double AA Corporation Donation Supports Keturah Hamilton Foundation’s Nigerian Elementary School Renovation Project

Upon completion, 250 students will have access to a safe school environment with proper seating, electricity and running water

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Keturah Hamilton Foundation , a nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to education and supporting children in need worldwide, today announced a donation from Double AA Corporation to help fund the renovation of an elementary school in Nigeria.The donation will directly support the transformation of a previously inadequate structure—where children sat on dirt floors under leaking roofs—into a fully functioning school equipped with electricity, running water, proper seating, and a safe learning environment. Upon completion, the school will serve more than 250 elementary school students.The Keturah Hamilton Foundation is committed to helping underprivileged children access education globally, operating without geographic boundaries and responding to urgent needs wherever they arise—from rebuilding after hurricanes in Jamaica to feeding hundreds of individuals experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles during the holiday season.“This moment is incredibly meaningful,” said Keturah Hamilton, Founder of the Keturah Hamilton Foundation. “It truly takes a village. When organizations like Double AA step in and say, ‘We believe in your mission,’ it makes this work possible. These children are eager to learn—they just need the opportunity. This school changes everything for them.”For the next phase of the elementary school renovation project, the Keturah Foundation is seeking to raise funds for critically needed school supplies for the children. Individuals and enterprises interested in donating can donate HERE.Hamilton founded the organization in honor of her stepfather, whose generosity and commitment to community shaped her values, and in memory of her brother, who was tragically killed in Jamaica. Her mission is rooted in ensuring that all children—especially boys and young men who are often overlooked in emotional support systems—receive the care, encouragement, and opportunities they need to thrive.“Service to others is the rent we pay for our room here on earth,” Hamilton added, referencing a guiding principle that continues to shape the foundation’s work.Double AA Corporation has been a long-standing philanthropic partner of the Foundation, supporting multiple initiatives aimed at improving the lives of children. In addition to its contribution to the Nigerian school, the company previously sponsored a youth soccer team in Jamaica, providing young athletes with access to competitive play and mentorship opportunities.“At Double AA, we believe in supporting communities in meaningful ways,” said Wisfe Aish , CEO and Founder, Double AA Corporation. “This project reflects what’s possible when organizations come together around a shared purpose—creating access, opportunity, and a better future for the next generation.”The school project is part of a broader, multi-year initiative led by the Foundation to expand access to education in underserved communities. The organization continues to seek additional partners and sponsors to support school supplies, hygiene products, and ongoing operational needs for students.About the Keturah Hamilton FoundationThe Keturah Hamilton Foundation is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to providing access to education and critical resources for underprivileged children. Guided by the belief that “we are the world,” the Foundation operates across borders to meet both long-term educational needs and urgent humanitarian crises. Its initiatives include building schools, supporting youth development through sports, and providing food and essential supplies to vulnerable communities.About Double AA CorporationDouble AA Corporation is a premier California fuel distributor and wholesale fuel supplier serving Northern California, Southern California and Nevada markets for over 25 years. Founded by Wisfe Aish, who brings over 35 years of petroleum industry experience, Double AA operates a statewide network of over 20 fueling stations — including branded stations (76, Valero) and proprietary DoubleTime convenience stores — while providing bulk fuel delivery and fleet fueling services to commercial clients across the region. As a trusted partner to major petroleum brands — including Valero, ConocoPhillips, and Marathon Petroleum — the company upholds long-standing industry relationships while leading modernization efforts across the energy retail sector. Double AA is also a forward-thinking provider of renewable fuel solutions, including renewable diesel, BioDiesel, and E-85.Deeply rooted in community impact, Double AA is a philanthropic organization that invests in local partnerships focused on youth education and recreation, recovery and support services for individuals facing addiction, and initiatives that promote stability and opportunity in the communities it serves.

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