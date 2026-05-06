Mettalusso Launches National Prime-Time TV Campaign with Burn Survivor and Creator Tonya Meisenbach (@BurnedBeauty2018)

Christine Flagler, Founder Mettalusso Tonya Meisenbach aka @burnedbeauty2018 Collaboration x Mettalusso Tonya's Story Shade - Her Signature Lipstick

Mettalusso, the luxury vegan beauty brand founded by beauty executive Christine Flagler, launches prime time television ad campaign in major US markets.

“Too often, beauty advertising focuses on perfection,” said Christine Flagler, Founder of Mettalusso. “This collaboration is about humanity, strength, emotional confidence, and reclaiming identity.” — Christine Flagler

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mettalusso , the luxury vegan beauty brand founded by beauty executive Christine Flagler, has officially launched a first of kind national prime-time television advertising campaign across major U.S. markets. It features deeply personal collaboration with burn survivor, beauty creator, and advocate Tonya Meisenbach, known online as @BurnedBeauty2018 The campaign centers on the legacy of makeup and the love of beauty passed along family generations. It is a tribute to Mother's Day during the entire month of May. The collaboration between Mettalusso and @burnedbeauty2018 focuses on “Tonya’s Story,” a signature deep red vegan lipstick . The creamy, cushiony, long-wear shade symbolizes resilience, confidence, healing, and the return of self-expression after years of recovery from devastating burn survivor injuries.The campaign represents a never-before-seen and emotionally powerful moment in the beauty industry — bringing visibility to a burn survivor in a luxury beauty television advertisement while redefining traditional standards of beauty, confidence, and representation.“Too often, beauty advertising focuses on perfection,” said Christine Flagler, Founder of Mettalusso. “This collaboration is about humanity, strength, emotional confidence, and reclaiming identity. Tonya’s story represents the power of continuing to show up fully as yourself.”Known for her makeup tutorials, uplifting presence, and message of hope shared with a growing online audience, Meisenbach has inspired thousands through her authenticity and resilience. Her signature phrase, “Love y’all, and remember, no matter what you are going through, this too shall pass,” has become a source of encouragement to many following her journey.“Tonya’s Story” lipstick is available now through Mettalusso.com, Amazon, Walmart.com, TikTok Shop, and Mettalusso social media channels.

Mettalusso x @burnedbeauty2018 First Of Kind TV Advertisement

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