Governor Ivey Releases National Day of Prayer Video Message Ahead of 75th Observance

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday released a video message in recognition of the 75th National Day of Prayer, which will be observed Thursday, May 7, 2026, across Alabama and the nation. In addition, Governor Ivey signed a proclamation proclaiming May 7, 2026, as the National Day of Prayer in the state of Alabama.

In her message, Governor Ivey reflects on the enduring role of faith in America’s founding and future, encouraging Alabamians to join in prayer for the country, its leaders and one another. She highlights this year’s theme, “Glorify God Among the Nations, Seeking Him in All Generations,” and ties it to the upcoming celebration of America’s 250th birthday.

Click here or the above image for VIDEO.

Script:

My fellow Alabamians:

Today, as we join across this great nation in observing the 75th National Day of Prayer, I am reminded how deeply faith has been woven into the fabric of our country.

From our earliest days, prayer has guided our leaders and strengthened our people. During the founding of our nation, men like President George Washington called on Americans to seek God’s wisdom and remain steadfast in times of goodness and uncertainty.

It’s a tradition that has carried us through hardship and triumph alike.

And as we look ahead to celebrating America’s 250th birthday, we are reminded that the freedoms we enjoy today did not come easy. They required a firm reliance on faith.

This year’s National Day of Prayer theme – “Glorify God Among the Nations, Seeking Him in All Generations” – calls on each of us to not only reflect on our past, but to be good stewards of the future.

Let us pray for our leaders each and every day.

We pray President Trump and leaders at every level of government be guided by wisdom, strength and a steady hand as they make decisions that will shape America today and tomorrow.

In Alabama, we know the value of faith. And we know when we come together in prayer, there is no challenge too great for us to overcome.

So today, I encourage each of you to take a moment. Pray for our state, pray for our nation and pray for one another.

May God continue to bless each of you, the great state of Alabama and these United States of America!

For your publishing and broadcasting purposes, and in addition to a YouTube upload, the governor’s video message can be downloaded here before Saturday, May 9, 2026:

https://wetransfer.com/downloads/73f1781c86509e6fe6cfdd0eecfb0b8520260506195552/465755354a23758436b78ea775fb312320260506200442/25c04c

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