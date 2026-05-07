TrustFoundry Delivers First Public API for Legal Search and Reasoning for AI Agents and Platforms

TrustFoundry announced today the availability of its Public API for developers, AI agents, and legal tech platforms, enabling deep legal search, validation, and legal reasoning across all applications, AI platforms, and web services.

Developers can affordably embed the best legal search, reasoning, and verification, spanning 14+ million US laws, regulations, and case law opinions.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TrustFoundry , the legal search and reasoning company, today announced the launch of its public API. Software developers, AI agents, legal AI companies, and new agentic law firms can, for the first time, affordably embed and use best-in-class legal search, citation verification, and sophisticated legal reasoning, directly into their own agents, applications, platforms, and workflows.TrustFoundry enables any application or agent to search, reason over, cite, and draft using more than 14 million continuously updated U.S. laws, regulations, and current case law—with no hallucinations, a public API, and complete coverage across all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and more than 2,000 courthouses.The API delivers a new standard of legal intelligence and value through:- Superior Search and Reasoning: Unlike traditional search providers that rely on fact-oblivious full-text searching, TrustFoundry employs a true concept search to instantly find applicable laws, cases, and regulations based on a described situation. It further differentiates with a proprietary, fact-based matching model that finds relevant case law based on similarity between each case’s facts and facts noted in the query.- Efficiency for AI Agents: Rapid search capabilities (3–9 second response time) offload computationally intensive Agent and LLM processing, saving time and tokens, solving a critical performance problem for legal AI applications.- Verification and Trust: TrustFoundry guarantees zero hallucinations and verified citations. Additionally, the integrated Document Validator function can scan any document to verify citations, a feature anticipated to become mandatory for lawyers and judges reviewing AI-authored work.“The traditional legal search providers are too expensive and too closed for the dozens of legal AI companies, and thousands of legal developers to easily use. We are disrupting the status quo,” said Ammiel Kamon, co-founder and CEO of TrustFoundry. “With TrustFoundry, legal developers and products get the best legal search, dramatically improved legal reasoning, and verified citations—capabilities that are becoming essential as the AI transition accelerates and the demand for embedded legal search and reasoning takes off. From compliance in regulated industries to autonomous AI that must adhere to the law, we will see new markets and use cases emerge for legal search.”TrustFoundry’s API includes:- Fast Legal Search: A rapid (3-9 second) concept and legal situation-matching search that returns the most relevant laws, regulations, and case opinions. The results include detailed summaries, links to source documents, and no hallucinations. The fast search was designed as an ideal tool for legal AI agents.- Case Fact Matching Search: A rapid search across of relevant case law by matching and ranking results based on the strength of similarity of each case’s facts to the facts found in the search query.- Agentic Search (Legal Research): A sophisticated research agent that develops a plan and executes multiple searches, and applies strong legal reasoning, to deliver an authoritative analysis that is thoroughly supported by real citations and verified pull-quotes. Agentic Searches typically take one to two minutes to execute.- Document Validator: Scans any text to report suspicious or questionable citations, a feature anticipated to become mandatory for most legal review work.Pricing & Availability: TrustFoundry’s API is available at trustfoundry.ai. All developer plans are usage-based and start at $50 per month. Discounted startup and enterprise plans are also available. TrustFoundry also announced today that lawyers and paralegals can now experience its legal search and reasoning firsthand.About TrustFoundry: TrustFoundry is a legal search and reasoning AI company making the law more accessible to attorneys, developers, AI Agents, and technology platforms. The company maintains more than 14 million US laws, regulations, and case law opinions, covering all 50 states and Washington, DC. TrustFoundry’s proprietary legal reasoning stack can be accessed directly on the web and embedded within any AI or application using a simple API. It includes powerful legal search models, agents that can reason about the law, and robust citation verification and legal review tools. TrustFoundry’s service returns only verified citations and can detect hallucinations in documents prepared outside TrustFoundry. Based in Silicon Valley, TrustFoundry is backed by Exponential Ventures, 8VC, and angels. To learn more, visit TrustFoundry.ai.All registered trademarks and product identifiers belong to their respective corporate entities. Any other trademarks or product names referenced here are also owned exclusively by their relevant companies.

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