Munson Army Health Center connects with future healthcare professionals at research forum

LEAVENWORTH, Kansas — Officials from Munson Army Health Center participated in the Science and Mathematics Undergraduate Research Forum at the University of Saint Mary, Leavenworth, Kansas, April 15, helping connect students with career opportunities in military and federal healthcare.

The annual forum showcased student research and innovation across science, technology, engineering and mathematics disciplines while also creating opportunities for networking and professional development.

Representatives from Munson attended the event to engage with students pursuing undergraduate and graduate degrees in healthcare-related fields and to discuss career pathways within the Defense Health Agency, Army Medicine and the Military Health System.

The university offers a variety of academic programs that align with healthcare careers, including nursing, biology, psychology and other science and health-focused disciplines, making the forum a valuable venue to meet students interested in serving in clinical, administrative and support roles.

Munson regularly works with area colleges and universities to strengthen community partnerships while identifying talented future professionals who may one day contribute to the mission of caring for those who serve.

“Our participation in events like this helps us connect with the next generation of healthcare professionals,” said a Jennifer Evans, a quality assurance manager and medical technologist in Munson’s medical laboratory. “Whether students are interested in direct patient care, laboratory sciences, public health, administration or support services, there are meaningful opportunities to serve within military medicine.”

Evans noted that many of the students she engaged with expressed interest in programs available through Army Medicine, like the Health Professions Scholarship Programs, which cover tuition, fees, and provides a living stipend for eligible students.

She also spoke of her own experience working within DHA, including professional development, mission-focused work and the opportunity to support service members, retirees and military families.

As part of the Defense Health Agency, Munson Army Health Center is one of more than 700 military hospitals and clinics worldwide, offering career opportunities in a wide range of specialties and locations.