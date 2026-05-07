Stonecap Masonry Inc. Expands Hardscape Services for Salinas and Monterey Peninsula Homeowners

Stonecap Masonry

Licensed C-29 contractor addresses growing demand for durable outdoor paving, patios, and walkways across the Central Coast region.

The most common issue we encounter with hardscape projects is inadequate base preparation” — Candelario Perez

SALINAS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stonecap Masonry Inc., a licensed and bonded masonry contractor based in Salinas, California, is expanding its hardscape construction services to meet increasing homeowner demand across the Monterey Peninsula, including Salinas, Carmel, Pebble Beach, Carmel Valley, and Pacific Grove.The company, led by owner and master mason Candelario Perez, has operated in the region for several years providing custom masonry construction services . The expanded hardscape focus encompasses stone patio installation, paver systems, walkways, garden walls, and outdoor living surfaces , work that requires the same licensed expertise and structural preparation as other masonry disciplines.With outdoor living investment rising across California's Central Coast, homeowners are increasingly turning to licensed masonry professionals for hardscape projects that provide both functionality and lasting durability in the region's coastal climate conditions.Hardscaping encompasses the non-plant elements of exterior design, patios, walkways, retaining features, and paved surfaces, and represents a significant investment for most homeowners. When done correctly, these installations can add long-term property value and require minimal ongoing maintenance. When done without proper preparation, however, they become a recurring source of costly repairs.In coastal regions like the Monterey Peninsula, material selection and base preparation carry particular weight. Salt air accelerates the deterioration of improperly sealed or insufficiently dense materials. Soil movement, moisture cycling, and the region's seismic environment all place additional demands on masonry systems that are typically underappreciated until visible failure begins."The most common issue we encounter with hardscape projects is inadequate base preparation," said Candelario Perez. "A patio or walkway can look finished on the surface but fail within a few seasons if the compacted base and drainage weren't addressed at the start. We approach every project with the same attention to what's underneath as what's on top."For homeowners evaluating hardscape contractors, California's licensing requirements add a meaningful layer of protection. The Contractors State License Board classifies masonry work under the C-29 license category, which establishes minimum training and experience thresholds. Licensed contractors are also required to carry general liability insurance and, where applicable, workers' compensation coverage, protections that unlicensed operators cannot offer. Stonecap Masonry Inc. holds CSLB License #1073620.The distinction between licensed and unlicensed hardscape work matters beyond paperwork. Permitted projects, particularly those involving structural elements such as retaining walls above certain heights, require inspections that unlicensed contractors cannot legally facilitate. In jurisdictions across Monterey County and surrounding areas, failing to obtain required permits can complicate future property sales and limit a homeowner's ability to make warranty claims.Stonecap's process begins with a site assessment that evaluates soil conditions, drainage patterns, existing grade, and proximity to structures before any material selection is discussed. The company builds project timelines around these site-specific factors rather than applying standardized approaches across all project types.Services now emphasized under the expanded hardscape offering include:• Stone patio construction using natural and manufactured stone materials• Paver installation with proper compacted aggregate base systems Pathway and walkway construction integrated with surrounding landscape grades• Garden and low-profile retaining walls• Outdoor living space surfaces and transitionsStonecap serves the broader Monterey Peninsula region, including residential and select commercial clients in Salinas, Carmel, Pebble Beach, Pacific Grove, Carmel Valley, and surrounding communities."Homeowners in this area invest significantly in their properties, and they deserve outdoor surfaces that hold up over time," said Perez. "Our goal is always to build something that performs well for decades, not just looks good at the end of the job."As outdoor living construction remains active across the region, demand for qualified, licensed hardscape contractors continues to grow. Homeowners are encouraged to verify any contractor's license status prior to signing agreements using the CSLB's public license-check tool at www.cslb.ca.gov For more information about Stonecap Masonry Inc.'s hardscape services, visit stonecapmasonry.com or contact the company directly at stonecap2020@outlook.com.Contact:Stonecap Masonry Inc.Phone: 831-262-0442Email: stonecap2020@outlook.comWebsite: https://stonecapmasonry.com Address: Salinas, CA 93901Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StonecapMasonryInc YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@StonecapMasonryInc About Stonecap Masonry Inc.Stonecap Masonry Inc. is a licensed C-29 masonry contractor based in Salinas, California, serving the Monterey Peninsula including Carmel, Pebble Beach, Pacific Grove, and Carmel Valley. Services include custom stonework, patios, retaining walls, fireplaces, and hardscape construction. CSLB License #1073620.

Hardscaping Done Right: How to Build an Outdoor Space That Lasts on the Monterey Peninsula

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