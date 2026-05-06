Legislation to Support Victims’ Families After Deadly Use of Force by Law Enforcement Passes Committee

DENVER, CO – Yesterday Senate President James Coleman, D-Denver, and Senator Mike Weissman’s, D-Aurora, bill to support victims’ families after deadly use of force by law enforcement passed the Senate State, Veterans, and Military Affairs Committee.

“In the immediate aftermath of a loss caused by deadly use of force, families are often left trying to understand what happened and who is responsible for answering their questions,” said Coleman. “This bill is about how we respond in those moments, both in how we inform families and how we communicate with the public. This legislation is a step toward clarity in moments that are often defined by confusion. It ensures that families are informed, that information is accessible, and that communication is responsible.”

“Senate Bill 190 establishes baseline requirements for how information must be shared with impacted family members when they have lost a loved one in a police use of force incident,” said Weissman. “This bill ensures that families navigating an extremely complicated system during an acutely painful time in their lives are provided with clear information about an investigation before it becomes broadly available for public access. At its core, this legislation is about responding to community concerns, supporting victims' families and providing clarification in moments that are often defined by confusion.”

Currently, video and audio recordings depicting incidents of peace officer misconduct that result in death must be provided upon request to a victim’s family. SB2 6-190 would establish a clear, consistent framework for how information is shared following a peace officer’s use of force that results in death, regardless of whether the incident received a complaint of misconduct.

The bill would require law enforcement to make an effort to identify a victim’s immediate family and notify known family members within 24 hours of agencies involved in an investigation as well as the status of an investigation.

SB26-190 would also ensure that family members have the right to obtain video and audio recordings of an incident within a 21 day timeframe and that victims’ families receive video and audio recordings before they are available for public access.