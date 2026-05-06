GentleMax Pro® Plus Available at Coastal Glo Med Spa: Revolutionizing Aesthetic Treatments with Cutting-Edge Technology

Sammi Pacheco, MSN, RN, and Founder of Coastal Glo Med Spa celebrates the arrival of the GentleMax Pro® Plus, bringing advanced laser technology and elevated aesthetic care to clients throughout the Corpus Christi community. Coastal Glo Med Spa introduces the GentleMax Pro® Plus, a state-of-the-art laser technology that enhances treatment options for hair removal, skin tightening, pigmentation concerns, and overall skin rejuvenation.

At Coastal Glo Med Spa, our goal has always been to provide treatments that deliver real, visible results while prioritizing the health and integrity of our patients’ skin.” — Sammi Pacheco, MSN, RN, Founder of Coastal Glo Med Spa

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coastal Glo Med Spa is thrilled to announce the addition of the GentleMax Pro® Plus to their suite of advanced aesthetic treatments . This state-of-the-art device is set to elevate the quality of their services, providing clients with unparalleled results in hair removal, skin rejuvenation, and more.The GentleMax ProPlus can treat various skin conditions, including:-Hair Removal: Effective for all skin types.-Vascular Lesions: Treats spider veins, broken capillaries, and hemangiomas.-Pigmented Lesions: Removes sun spots, age spots, and freckles.-Fine Lines and Wrinkles: Improves skin texture and reduces signs of aging.-Skin Tightening: Enhances skin firmness and elasticity.The GentleMax ProPlus is a premier laser treatment system by Candela Medical that combines the power of two optimal wavelengths in one device: the 755 nm Alexandrite laser and the 1064 nm Nd laser. This unique combination allows for the treatment of a wide range of skin types and conditions, ensuring that every client receives personalized and effective care.Who Is a Good Candidate for Laser Hair Removal?Laser hair removal with the GentleMax Pro Plus laser is ideal for clients looking to reduce unwanted hair from various areas of the body, including the face, legs, arms, underarms, back, chest, and bikini line. Unlike other laser treatments, the GentleMax Pro Plus is effective for all hair colors, making it a versatile solution. Its dual-wavelength technology ensures permanent hair removal results for all skin types, distinguishing it from other options.Who Is a Good Candidate for Other GentleMax Pro Plus Treatments?Patients with specific skin concerns such as age spots, sun spots, wrinkles, facial or leg veins, or uneven skin tone may benefit from GentleMax Pro Plus treatments. This procedure offers a non-surgical solution for overall facial rejuvenation, making it an excellent choice for those seeking to enhance their skin's appearance without invasive measures.“At Coastal Glo Med Spa, our goal has always been to provide treatments that deliver real, visible results while prioritizing the health and integrity of our patients’ skin,” said Sammi Pacheco, MSN, RN, Founder of Coastal Glo Med Spa. “The Candela GentleMax Pro allows us to safely and effectively perform laser hair removal for a wide range of skin types, delivering long-lasting results with greater comfort and precision, and helping our clients achieve smooth, hair-free skin with confidence.”Experience the GentleMax ProDifferenceVisit Coastal Glo Med Spa and discover the transformative power of GentleMax ProPlus. Whether you're looking to achieve smoother skin, reduce signs of aging, or address specific skin concerns, their team is there to help you achieve your aesthetic goals.For more information or to schedule a consultation, please contact Coastal Glo Med Spa at https://www.coastalglo.com/ or call (361) 273-5005.About Coastal Glo Med SpaCoastal Glo Med Spa is a premier destination for advanced aesthetic and wellness treatments, dedicated to helping clients look and feel their best through personalized, results-driven care. Combining modern medical aesthetics with a welcoming, client-focused experience, Coastal Glo Med Spa offers a comprehensive range of services including injectables, laser treatments, skin rejuvenation, facials, regenerative therapies, hair restoration, and corrective skincare solutions.Led by Sammi Pacheco, MSN, RN, a highly trained aesthetic injector with more than 20 years of medical experience, Coastal Glo Med Spa blends science, artistry, and innovation to deliver natural-looking results tailored to each individual’s goals. The practice utilizes industry-leading technologies and medical-grade treatments designed to enhance skin health, restore confidence, and promote long-term rejuvenation with little to no downtime.With a focus on customized care, safety, and refined results, Coastal Glo Med Spa is committed to helping every client achieve healthy, radiant skin and renewed confidence in a calm and supportive environment.

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