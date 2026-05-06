Pacific Park Launches 30th Anniversary Celebration With ‘Locals’ Night’ and Sweet Rose Creamery Opening

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Six-day celebration includes ‘Locals’ Night’ kickoff, Sweet Rose Creamery opening, “Sp30tlights” milestone series and anniversary Ferris wheel light show

Pacific Park exists because this community believed in the Pier and fought to preserve it. As we celebrate 30 years, we begin by thanking the people who made it all possible.” — Jeff Klocke, CEO at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier

SANTA MONICA , CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier will kick off its 30th anniversary celebration on Thursday, May 21, 2026, with a community-focused “Locals’ Night,” honoring the Santa Monica residents, Pier tenants and partners who have helped shape Pacific Park’s three-decade legacy.Presented by Pacific Park, the evening serves as the unofficial kickoff to the anniversary celebration under the theme “30 Years of Fun — Built by the Community, Shared with the World.”“Locals’ Night” programming will take place in partnership with Santa Monica Pier Corporation, Pier businesses and community organizations, including the Santa Monica Police Activities League (PAL) and the 6th Annual Rick Crocker 5K Challenge, bringing together residents, families and visitors for an evening of community celebration.The evening will also mark the grand opening of Sweet Rose Creamery at Pacific Park, with Locals’ Night guests invited to enjoy a complimentary scoop as part of a special “Any Way You Scoop It” thank-you activation.A signature moment of the evening will include a special Ferris wheel lighting of the Pacific Wheel reading “Thank You Santa Monica,” recognizing the community whose advocacy helped preserve the Santa Monica Pier and made Pacific Park’s success possible.“Pacific Park exists because this community believed in the Pier and fought to preserve it,” said Jeff Klocke, CEO at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier. “As we celebrate 30 years, we begin by thanking the people who made it all possible.”The kickoff will also highlight the legacy of the 1970s “Save the Pier” movement, a grassroots effort that helped protect the Santa Monica Pier and paved the way for Pacific Park’s opening on May 26, 1996 — the first amusement park on the Pier since the 1930s.Looking AheadThe 30th anniversary celebration continues in the days leading up to May 26 with the release of “Sp30tlights: 30 Years of Fun,” a three-part series highlighting key milestones from 1996 through today. The celebration culminates on Tuesday, May 26, Pacific Park’s official anniversary.Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier, LA’s only admission free amusement park, offers 12 amusement rides, 14 midway games, Snackville with five fun food offerings and retail beach shops. For additional information and hours of operation, call 310-260-8744, visit pacpark.com, and go to Facebook.com/pacificpark, Instagram.com/pacpark or X.com/pacpark.

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