10 Top Matchmakers, Dating & Relationship Coaches

Ten methodologies. One shared mission.

Many singles today aren't leaving love to chance or an algorithm. A growing number are turning to matchmakers, dating, and relationship experts to navigate romance with more clarity and intention.” — Claudine Arthurs

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new article in Maxim, '10 Top Matchmakers, Dating and Relationship Coaches to Follow in 2026,' spotlights ten experts redefining how singles approach love today. Their approaches differ, but the through line is consistent: modern relationships are becoming more intentional, more skill-based, and less left to chance. Several were recommended by fellow professionals in the matchmaking and coaching world, reflecting a broader move toward peer-led recognition.

In 2026, professionals are choosing matchmakers over dating apps because apps prioritize volume over compatibility. They value discretion, efficiency, and vetted introductions, qualities algorithms can't replicate. Relationship coaching also plays a role, improving emotional readiness and long-term success, while matchmaking offers curated, human-led connection over the friction of modern dating.

FEATURED EXPERTS

Emyli Lovz, Cofounder of emlovz

Dating coach and creator of the MegaDating Method, Emyli Lovz developed a structured system after completing 101 dates to better understand modern dating dynamics. Through her platform, emlovz, she helps clients move from burnout to clarity by combining strategy, confidence-building, and hands-on coaching across every stage of the dating process. Her method has supported thousands of singles and is now being taught through a certification program for other coaches. https://emlovz.com

Melanie Shores, CEO, Matchmaker and Dating Coach, Modern Mingle

Melanie Shores is a matchmaker and dating coach focused on helping professional singles move beyond app fatigue through a human-led, highly personalized matchmaking process. As founder of Modern Mingle, she combines vetting, feedback, and real-world interaction, including in-person events to help clients build confidence, refine their approach, and create meaningful, lasting relationships. https://modernmingle.com

Rachel June London, VIP & Celebrity Matchmaker, Cinqe Matchmaking

Rachel June London is an elite matchmaker serving high-profile and ultra-high-net-worth clients worldwide. A partner at Cinqe Matchmaking with a Stanford MBA, she works with founders, investors, and public figures requiring discretion and precision. Her approach blends data, behavioral insight, and intuition to create deeply aligned, high-level partnerships. https://www.cinqe.com

May Bugenhagen, Founder & Elite Matchmaker, Two Asian Matchmakers

May Bugenhagen is an elite matchmaker specializing in connecting accomplished men with Asian and Asian-American women through her boutique firm, Two Asian Matchmakers. Since 2009, she has built a reputation for highly curated introductions, applying a rigorous compatibility framework and hands-on screening to deliver intentional, high-quality matches. https://twoasianmatchmakers.com

Amanda Hood, Founder & CEO, The Crush Confidential

Amanda Hood is a matchmaker known for her evidence-based three-date framework, designed to improve early-stage relationship success. Through The Crush Confidential, she works with high-achieving singles, combining personalized matchmaking with coaching to guide clients through the most critical phase of connection and build relationships that last. https://thecrushconfidential.com

Claudia Duran, VIP Matchmaker

Claudia Duran is a global matchmaking advisor serving ultra-high-net-worth CEOs, entrepreneurs, and athletes who require discretion and precision. Her approach focuses on highly curated introductions rooted in psychological compatibility, lifestyle alignment, and long-term vision, positioning clients to form meaningful partnerships without the inefficiencies of modern dating. https://commstudiollc.com

Jill Dunn, Matchmaker and Dating Expert, Jillin’ It

Jill Dunn is a matchmaker and dating expert who helps relationship-focused professionals move from repeated dating cycles into aligned, long-term partnerships. Through her company Jillin’ It, she combines matchmaking with coaching, using real-time feedback and reflection to refine each introduction and elevate the overall dating experience. https://jillinit.com

Dr. Vanessa Vincent, Licensed Psychologist & Dating Coach

Dr. Vanessa Vincent is a licensed psychologist and dating coach specializing in relationship readiness, attachment patterns, and emotional dynamics. With nearly a decade of clinical experience, she works with high-achieving individuals to strengthen communication, confidence, and self-awareness, helping them build healthy, lasting relationships. https://drvanessavincent.com

Soniyah Singh, Founder of Finding Bliss, Empowered Matchmaker and Relationship Coach

Soniyah Singh is the founder of Finding Bliss, a Matchmaker and Relationship Coach with over 17 years of experience. She created Empowered Matchmaking, a framework designed to shift the internal patterns that keep clients from finding the Love they want. Soniyah helps people align their mindset with intentions, showing that love is inevitable. https://finding-bliss.com

Sandy Sternbach, Founder & Principal, The Right Time Consultants

Sandy Sternbach is an executive-style matchmaker serving accomplished professionals aged 40 and above. As founder of The Right Time Consultants, she delivers a confidential, concierge-level service focused on compatibility, life-stage alignment, and efficient, high-quality introductions for clients who value time and clarity. https://therighttimeconsultants.com

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