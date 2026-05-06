Dallas Licensed Acupuncturist Brings Cold Laser Therapy to Women 35+ Struggling with Fertility and Egg Quality

Cold laser therapy offers a promising, gentle way to support the body at a cellular level, particularly by targeting mitochondrial health, which plays a role in egg development and overall fertility.” — Dr. McKenzie

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Women over 35 navigating fertility challenges have a new, science-informed option in the Dallas–Fort Worth area. Dr. Kathryn McKenzie, ND, LAc, founder of Health Blossoms , is expanding access to low-level laser therapy (LLLT), also known as cold laser therapy, as part of a comprehensive, integrative approach to improving egg quality and reproductive outcomes.Cold laser therapy is a non-invasive treatment that uses specific wavelengths of light to stimulate cellular function. Emerging research, including studies pioneered in Japan and further explored in Denmark and Norway, suggests that LLLT may support mitochondrial activity, improve ovarian function, and enhance egg quality—factors that are especially critical for women over 35 and those undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF).“At Health Blossoms, we see many women who feel like they’ve run out of options,” said Dr. McKenzie. “Cold laser therapy offers a promising, gentle way to support the body at a cellular level, particularly by targeting mitochondrial health, which plays a central role in egg development and overall fertility.”A Layered, Integrative Fertility ApproachRather than offering cold laser therapy as a standalone solution, Dr. McKenzie integrates it into a multi-modality treatment plan tailored to each patient. This includes:- Acupuncture to regulate hormonal balance and improve blood flow to reproductive organs- Maya abdominal therapy to support uterine alignment and pelvic circulation- Infrared heat therapy to enhance tissue oxygenation and detoxification- Nutritional and lifestyle guidance rooted in naturopathic principlesThis layered approach is designed to address the complex, multifactorial nature of fertility challenges, particularly in women navigating age-related changes in ovarian reserve and egg quality.Serving Women Across the Dallas–Fort Worth MetroplexHealth Blossoms provides care for women throughout the DFW area, including Plano, Frisco, Richardson, Garland, and Irving. The clinic focuses on supporting women at every stage of their fertility journey, from preconception planning to IVF support and beyond.With a growing number of women choosing to start families later in life, demand for integrative, evidence-informed fertility care continues to rise. Dr. McKenzie’s expansion into cold laser therapy reflects a broader shift toward combining traditional healing practices with modern technology.About Health BlossomsHealth Blossoms is a Dallas-based wellness clinic specializing in women’s health, fertility support, and integrative care. Founded by Dr. Kathryn McKenzie, ND, LAc, the clinic combines acupuncture, naturopathic medicine, and advanced therapies to help women optimize their reproductive health naturally.

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