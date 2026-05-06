FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 06, 2026

As Department of Public Safety completes transition to updated MOVANS, users who want notifications about offenders in local jails/detention centers must re-register Update of Missouri Automated Victim Notification System (MOVANS) requires re-registration for some users

Because of the Department of Public Safety’s major update to the Missouri Automated Victim Notification System (MOVANS) on May 5, 2026, MOVANS users who want to receive notifications about offenders in local jails and detention centers must now re-register at https://www.movans.dps.mo.gov or contact the Missouri Department of Public Safety at (573) 526-1929 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday – Friday, or email movans@dps.mo.gov.

Existing MOVANS users who want to continue to receive notifications about offenders in local jails/detention centers must re-register at https://www.movans.dps.mo.gov. If they do not re-register, they will not receive automated notifications.

MOVANS users who previously received phone or VINELink App notifications must re-register at https://www.movans.dps.mo.gov to select SMS text or email notification to continue receiving notifications about offenders in local jails/detention centers. Phone and VINELink App notifications are no longer available.

MOVANS users who only receive information related to upcoming court events or information on a Missouri Department of Corrections offender by text or email do NOT need to make any changes to their MOVANS registration. They will continue to receive notifications.

MOVANS is a tool that enables registered crime victims and concerned citizens to automatically receive information related to upcoming court events, changes to the custody status of offenders and other key events in their cases.

MOVANS offers a Search Feature to register for notifications about Missouri court events, offenders under supervision of a local jail/detention center or the

Missouri Department of Corrections.

EFFECTIVE MAY 6, 2026 at 3 p.m.

All existing and new users who want to receive notifications on a LOCAL JAIL/DETENTION CENTER OFFENDER MUST CREATE A NEW REGISTRATION by registering at https://www.movans.dps.mo.gov or contact the Missouri Department of Public Safety at (573) 526-1929 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday or email movans@dps.mo.gov

To create a new registration or to continue receiving notifications on an offender under the supervision of the Missouri Department of Corrections please confirm your registration preferences by visiting https://www.movans.dps.mo.gov or contacting the Missouri Department of Corrections at (573) 526-6516 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday or email or victims@doc.mo.gov.

To create a new registration or to manage existing notifications on a court event/defendant please confirm your registration preferences by visiting https://www.movans.dps.mo.gov or contacting the Missouri Department of Public Safety at (573) 526-1929 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday or email or movans@dps.mo.gov.

Searches for offenders that do not yield information are likely due to the local jail being offline. Email movans@dps.mo.gov or call (573) 526-1929.

For questions about a DOC offender, email victims@doc.mo.gov or call (573) 526-6516.

With the updated MOVANS, the Missouri Department of Corrections will be able to leverage the system’s new case management component to provide advanced internal case management and tracking capabilities. The process to update an existing registration or request a new registration for an offender in the custody of DOC will not change.

The MobilePatrol Public Safety App and the Missouri Sheriff Connect App are not affiliated with the Missouri Department of Public Safety or MOVANS. Individuals seeking notifications through these resources should direct inquiries to those service providers.

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.oconnell@dps.mo.gov