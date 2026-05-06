Edkey Introduces AI Job Matching and an 8-Bit Wild West Resume Roast Game, Doubling Down on 2026 College Graduates

Resume game designed for the Class of 2026

Edkey launches CareerTakes.ai and RoastMyResume.game to help 2026 grads find jobs, improve resumes and navigate a tougher entry-level market.

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edkey Inc, the creators of QuickTakes, has unveiled careertakes.ai, an AI-driven job discovery platform, alongside roastmyresume.game, a Wild West-inspired resume coaching experience. These innovations aim to transform the job hunt into a more interactive and productive journey for students and young professionals navigating a particularly stressful employment landscape.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York reported that labor market conditions worsened for recent college graduates at the end of 2025, with unemployment for recent grads reaching 5.7% in the fourth quarter and underemployment rising to 42.5%, its highest level since 2020. Consequently, many students report submitting hundreds of resumes without receiving any engagement, leading to widespread concern that automated AI filters are dismissing their applications prematurely.

While the majority of AI recruitment technology is designed to help employers filter and reduce candidate pools, Careertakes focuses entirely on the applicant. By uploading a resume, users can access AI-driven job matching and feedback, identify positions with higher earning potential, and adopt a more strategic AI-first method for their job search.

RoastMyResume adds a playful layer to that mission. The experience features 8-bit visuals and is set in a Wild West environment where Billie the G.O.A.T., an AI coach personality, provides frank, sarcastic critiques designed to be as helpful as they are blunt. Edkey believes that to effectively engage younger users, career resources must move away from clinical, transactional models toward culturally relevant experiences that are dynamic and approachable.

“Today’s graduates are being told, in one form or another, that they’re replaceable,” said George Chen, president of Edkey. “They’re watching companies announce layoffs in the same breath as record AI spending. We disagree with the premise. The next generation isn’t a cost to optimize away, they’re the asset every company will eventually compete for.”

Edkey said its success with QuickTakes, the company’s AI-powered study platform, helped shape the vision for both launches by providing direct insight into student behavior and the kinds of digital experiences that resonate with Gen Z users.

Edkey said the new product launch reflects a broader belief that the next generation of career products should do more than aggregate job listings. They should help candidates understand where they fit, what they may be worth and how to improve their odds in an increasingly competitive market.

About Edkey Inc.

Edkey is a Bay Area, California-based education technology company focused on building AI-powered tools that support students through key academic and career transitions. The company was founded by former principal Edmodo executives and ed-tech veterans with decades of experience building products for learners and educators. Its flagship platform, QuickTakes, helps students turn their own class materials into more effective study tools. With the launch of CareerTakes.ai and RoastMyResume.game, Edkey is expanding that mission beyond the classroom to help students and new graduates navigate the path from education to employment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.