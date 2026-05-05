Should the Gas line Lower Energy Prices For Fairbanks Residents?

Dear Neighbors, ﻿ The Legislature has begun the official springtime in the Capitol with the onslaught of cruise ship visitors sailing up the Inside Passage. In fact, Alaska is going to receive a record number of passengers in 2026 because of an extended season that starts early and ends late and a high demand to visit this place of beauty. As I have said, Alaskans are lucky because we literally live in a postcard!

AKLNG and the Pipeline Predictions From now until the remainder of the session, I will publish an update to the important AKLNG legislation and where it might end.

The Senate Resources Committee has been having daily hearings to discuss the possibility of the AKLNG. This megaproject will have mega consequences for the state, which is why we are taking the time necessary to vet this legislation. SB280 initially exempted the project from an existing 20-mill property tax and replaced it with a 6-cent tax on each 1,000 cubic feet of gas that will not even begin until 10 years. This would have been a 95% tax reduction. While I understand that this project constitutes a huge risk on the part of Glenfarne, the developer responsible for building the LNG export project, this tax exemption is too large.

The Committee introduced a substitute to address some major issues, but the one that is most important to Fairbanks is the necessity of a spur line as a part of the overall AKLNG. It was disappointing to hear the original AKLNG does not envision a 45-mile pipeline that allows the interior access to the cheap North Slope natural gas that could easily benefit small businesses and families who are struggling with the high cost of heat and electricity. In fact, Fairbanks has been stranded in the interior without access to a cheap energy supply because of the lack of structure around the interior and because the South Central region around Anchorage including the Mat-Su and the Kenai has had a subsidized natural gas prices since the late 1960’s and still continues to get preferential treatment for energy.

At a hearing on Wednesday of last week, the Alaska Gas Line Development Corporation introduced a fiscal note which requests over $250 million to build the lateral spur line to Fairbanks and also adds tens of millions of dollars each year in operational expenses. I am shocked and a little disappointed that the AKLNG project does not envision any lateral pipeline and that so much work is necessary to consider Fairbanks as part of the AKLNG project. This AKLNG project must be more than just an export to foreign countries and immediate gas needs for Anchorage. ﻿ The House and Senate will begin to take amendments to the Dunleavy AKLNG tax break bill this upcoming week. I will insist that Alaskans get a fair share for our resources which will be exported to foreign countries and also that any pipeline built must have a spur line to Fairbanks. Republican Minority Prevents Passage of Election Reforms The Legislature passed SB64 the elections reform bill after 10 years of hard work with republicans, democrats, independents and Governor Dunleavy’s administration just two weeks ago. Sadly, the Governor vetoed the legislation and the legislature was unable to override the veto as we only had 38 of 40 votes needed. To say I am disappointed with this outcome is to put it mildly.

Some important provisions of the bill included: Ballot tracking and prepaid return postage for absentee ballots.

Ballot curing to fix minor errors before a valid vote is discarded.

Voter ID limited to government-issued IDs, including recognized tribal IDs.

Voter roll cleanup to remove people who have moved.

A rural election liaison to prevent polling failures.

Earlier ballot review and faster certified results.

Cybersecurity breach notification requirements and updated election tampering statutes.

SB64 would have strengthened election integrity by improving voter roll maintenance, streamlining the process for removing ineligible voters and adding additional indicators of a voter establishing residency in another state, to trigger review. I will work on this legislation in the future, but it will, sadly, not be in time for the November elections.

Styrofoam Lasts for Thousands of Years! The House passed and sent the Senate a bill that would essentially ban polystyrene food containers from use in Alaska over a period of time. The bill was sponsored by Rep. Andy Josephson (D-Midtown Anchorage) after many discussions about the threat of these toxics leaching into soil and water, harming unborn children and refusing to degrade forever! I support the concepts of the bill and so the Senate State Affairs Committee. Our office chairs had an initial hearing of the legislation on Tuesday. You can review the details and watch the hearing on www.akl.tv.

As the Senator for the commercial area in Fairbanks, I do have concerns that alternatives to polystyrene will either be unavailable or be cost prohibitive for smaller businesses. The bill would have an effective date in the future, so there would be a long timeline for which businesses could change over their current supply of Styrofoam. The bill would also allow for businesses to utilize dishware and containers owned by the customers to be taken home. ﻿ I would like to hear your comments by sending these to my committee email at SenateStateAffairs@akleg.gov. Alaskaland Reclaims Its Historic Name It is fascinating to watch the tides change and community sentiment shift. The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly voted 7-2 to restore the historic name of Alaskaland. I know how much I cherish Alaskaland/Pioneer Park and I’ve heard from so many of you about how important the landmark is to you. After hearing from all of you on this topic, I support this decision. I believe it reflects our shared commitment to ensuring every resident feels a sense of ownership and belonging in our community spaces. This change would begin on September 4. Pioneer Park will officially become Alaskaland once again.

The term "Pioneer" holds deep historical significance for many; we cannot overlook the testimonies of our neighbors. Leaders from the Fairbanks Native Association, Tanana Chiefs Conference, and Denakkanaaga spoke powerfully about how the current name, with its colonial connotations, has made some Alaska Natives feel unwelcome in a place intended for all. By returning to Alaskaland, a name that the park had been known by for over three decades, we honor the full spectrum of our community heritage from the earliest Indigenous peoples to the gold seekers to the families who call Fairbanks home today.

I am proud of the FNSB Assembly’s pragmatic approach to this transition. The projected budget was thoughtfully reduced from $50,000 to $18,000, with updates to signage and materials to occur gradually as resources are depleted. Importantly, the timing of the change after the summer season ensures our local vendors are not burdened with mid-season rebranding.

With over $13 million recently invested in park renovations, including the restoration of the S.S. Nenana, we are reaffirming the status of Alaskaland as a key landmark of Interior Alaska. My hope is that we continue building a Fairbanks where every resident feels at home. Are You a "Resident" of Alaska? It is Complex Alaska is a great place to live, work, raise a family and retire. One of the best parts of Alaska are in the hunting and fishing opportunities we have as Alaskans. House Bill 93 will be heard in the Senate Resources Committee this week. The bill would change who is eligible to acquire a resident hunting and fishing license.

The bill by Rep. Rebecca Himschoot (I-Sitka) addresses an issue in Southeast where people have retained residency for purposes of voting, income taxes or property rights, but live out of the state the majority of the year. These residents are then allowed to take part in local fisheries that are open during the summer exclusively for the local area residents, take large allotments and then fly back to the state that they reside in most of the year.

HB93 would make ‘resident’ hunting/fishing/trapping licenses available to only those who would otherwise qualify for a Permanent Fund Dividend. The term ‘resident’ is actually qualified in nearly 40-50 different ways in different parts of statute and regulation.

So called ‘snow birds’ who live out of Alaska more than inside Alaska may find themselves unable to obtain a ‘resident’ license if this bill were to pass. The bountiful living resources of Alaska including our fish and wildlife are incredibly important to the Alaskan economy and the lives of her residents. It is necessary to ensure that Alaskans have access to their constitutionally guaranteed natural resources, while simultaneously doing everything necessary to conserve the resources so that future generations of Alaskans. Resident licenses and bag limits are intended for those who need to fill their freezers and HB93 clarifies that intent. ﻿ My colleagues will ensure this bill protects both the rights of Alaskans to access their resources and that those who depend most on the fish and game of Alaska are the ones who have primary access. Last Saturday, the Carlson Center was buzzing with pride and excitement as 1,330 graduates celebrate a truly special milestone in their lives. While every one of these remarkable scholars has worked hard to earn their degree. While not all will be receiving their diploma in person there were almost 600 who walked across the stage to receive a diploma.

Of the 1300 in the graduate class, there were over 25% non-residents from other states including 3% from other countries. It is so important to bring new people to Alaska as these new UAF graduates are the next generation of leaders, innovators and problem-solvers. Whether entering the workforce here in Fairbanks, returning to their home villages, or continuing their studies in academia to address the unique challenges of the North, their success is a shared success for all of Alaska. ﻿ As a UAF Nanook, I congratulate you! We are so excited to see the amazing things you will accomplish next. My Staff and I are Here for You ﻿ As always, I will continue to keep you updated on what I’m working on in Juneau throughout the session. If you have any questions about anything going on in the Capitol or at home, feel free to give me a call or shoot me an email – as always, my staff and I are working for you. We will assist you with the issues important to you and your family. Working Hard for Fairbanks Families, Senator Scott Kawasaki Alaska State Senator Serving the City of Fairbanks, Ft. Wainwright & Badger Road As your Senator, I am here to listen and help. Contact me anytime.