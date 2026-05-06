Idaho among top 10 states for lowest tax burden

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little announced today Idaho continues to rank among the top 10 states in the nation for the lowest overall state and local tax burden, reinforcing the state’s reputation for fiscal responsibility and pro-growth policies.

“Idahoans work hard for their money, and they deserve to keep more of it. Ranking among the lowest in the nation for tax burden doesn’t happen by accident – it is the result of disciplined budgeting, responsible policies, and an unrelenting focus on the taxpayer. We will continue to deliver tax relief while investing in the priorities that keep Idaho strong,” Governor Little said.

The Idaho State Tax Commission published the latest tax burden comparative of Idaho and the United States. The study compares Idaho’s state and local taxes with those of other states and the District of Columbia.

The report shows Idaho ranks 46th in overall state and local tax burden nationally when measured by the percentage of income that goes to pay taxes. It also ranks 46th when comparing taxes paid per person. A ranking of 51st shows the lowest tax burden.

Idaho has the second-lowest tax burden among 13 western states when measured by the percentage of income that goes to pay for taxes and when comparing taxes paid per person.

Idaho taxpayers also pay significantly less than the national average—16.6% less when measured as a share of personal income and 29% less on a per-person basis.

The taxes compared include individual income, corporate income, sales, property, and motor vehicle.

The full report, 2023 Comparative Tax Potential: A State and Local Tax Burden Comparative of Idaho and the United States, is available at https://tax.idaho.gov/governance/reports-and-statistics/